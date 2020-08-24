The Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market is accounted for $307.75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5,062.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of electric vehicles on the road and increasing demand for acoustic vehicle alerting systems are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the consistency of sound emitted by these systems can create a hurdle for market growth.

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) are sound radiating gadgets collected in unadulterated and mixture electric vehicles that produce a lower level of sound than customary ICE vehicles at whatever point the vehicle is working at low speeds to caution people on foot and other helpless street suburbanites about the vehicle’s essence. Additionally, the sound ascents and drops in its pitch to flag whether the vehicle is quickening or decelerating, separately.

Some of the key players profiled in the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System market include BMW AG, Aptiv, Brigade Electronics, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Kendrion N.V, Kufatec GmbH & Co. Kg, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Sound Racer, Tesla Inc, Texas Instruments and Volkswagen AG.

Based on Vehicle Type, Commercial Vehicles segment 2. is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing new EU security approaches with respect to the establishment of the acoustic vehicle cautioning framework (AVAS) incorporates crossbreed, electric, and power module vehicles. By Geography, Europe region is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and development of advanced vehicles are growing in this region.

Sales Channels Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Original Equipment Manufacturer

Mounting Position Types Covered:

– Integrated

– Seperated

Vehice Types Covered:

– Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger Cars

Electric Two Wheeler Types Covered:

– E-Motorcycles

– E-Mopeds/Scooters

Propulsion Types Covered:

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

