The Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusion market is growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Increasing use of aluminum in electric and electric hybrid vehicles, rising complex structures in vehicles along with growing demand for high strength material are the key factors boosting the market growth. However, high production cost are restricting market growth.

Extrusion is the process of shaping materials by using die force. Extrusion enables the manufacture of components or parts of unique designs in varying shapes and sizes. Aluminium extrusions can play key roles in integrated engineering solutions for automotive structures and component parts. Keeping the cars light is the surest way of increasing the mileage of electric cars, leading to numerous carmakers employing aluminum to make the most of its dual benefits and keep the overall weight of the car low.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market include Sapa Group, ETEM GROUP, Capalex, KOBE STEEL,LTD , Constellium, Bonnell Aluminum,Holden Aluminium Technologies, Almag, Arconic, Whitehall Industries Inc. and ProfilGruppen.

By Application, Passenger Cars segment is constantly enhancing due to growing premium sedans and SUVs and rising high strength automotive parts by auto manufacturers to enhance safety during the forecast period. Based on geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to implementation of stringent emission norms in this region.

Types Covered:

– Sub-structures

– Alumium Space Frame

– Transmission

– Exteriors

– Interiors

– Bumper System

– Other Types

Applications Covered:

– Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger Cars

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

