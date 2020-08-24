The Global Headlight Control Module Market is accounted for $3.41 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.52 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Increasing advancements in lighting technology, growing sales of premium vehicles and SUVs and rising bulb out warning systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, requirement of better and individual cooling system to improve the life-period of the lighting systems may hamper the market growth.

Headlight control module is an electronic controlling component installed in vehicles to control the lighting functions of the vehicle. This component is also responsible for controlling the functioning of horns in vehicles. The function includes low beam lights, high beam lights and beam pass of the vehicle, which plays a crucial role during the drive.

Some of the key players profiled in the Headlight Control Module Market include Aptiv, Continental AG, Hella, Hyundai Mobis, Keboda, Lear Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Renesas, Vale and ZKW.

By Technology, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) segment has a growing prominence due to the its more adaptive features, and aesthetically appealing looks. Advances in automotive LED technology enable drivers to turn the corners and negotiate nighttime driving with greater safety. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high consumer adoption and high sales of automobiles in this region.

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Car

Functions Covered:

– Bending/Cornering

– Headlight Levelling

– High Beam Assist

– On/Off Function

Technologies Covered:

– Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

– Halogen

– Xenon

Vehicles Covered:

– Mpv Segment

– Suv A Segment

– Suv B Segment

– Suv C Segment

– Suv D Segment

– Suv E Segment

– A Segment

– B Segment

– C Segment

– D Segment

– E Segment

– F Segment

Vehicles Covered:

– Dashboard

– Fog

– Glovebox

– Head

– Rear

– Side

– Tail

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

