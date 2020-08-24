The Global Automated Parking System Market is accounted for $1.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising number of vehicles, increasing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions, growing demand for luxury buildings and smart cities initiatives from the government. However, high complexity of the system & issues with quality control are hindering the market growth.

An automated parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00020290

Some of the key players in global automated parking system market are Klaus Multiparking Systems, Continental, Bosch, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd, Clarion Co., Ltd., Valeo, Unitronics, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc, Skyline Parking, DENSO Corporation, Parkmatic, Eito&Global Inc., Citylift, Fata Automation, Parkplus, Boomerang Systems, Inc. and Automotion Parking Systems.

Amongst End User, The residential segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high demand for automated parking system in luxury residential facilities, an increasing number of high-rise buildings, and developers’ focus to build low emission sustainable residential building.

By Geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the adoption of an automated parking system is high in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands. Rising adoption of automated parking system in Europe is expected to enhance parking solutions, save space, and reduce vehicle emission while parking the car.

Types Covered:

– Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

– Crane System

– Tower Systems

– Puzzle System

– Silo System

– Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) System

– Multi Parking

– Rotary Carousel

– Speedy Parking

– Shuttle System

– Optima Parking

Automation Levels Covered:

– Semi-Automated

– Fully Automated

System Types Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

Platform Types Covered:

– Non-Palleted

– Palleted

Number of Levels Covered:

– More Than Level 10

– Level 5-Level 10

– Less Than Level 5

Design Model Types Covered:

– Electro-Mechnical

– Hydraulic

Technologies Covered:

– Sensor Technology

– Mobile Technology

– Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

– Other technologies

Sales Channels Covered:

– Distribution Channel

– Direct Channel

Services Covered:

– Vehicle Detection Solutions

– Monitoring & Reporting Services

– Integrated Payments

– Space Reservation Services

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Buses

– Car

– Other Vehicle Types

End Users Covered:

– Commercial

– Mixed-Use

– Residential

– Mall

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00020290

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.