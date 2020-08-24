Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disposable Syringes Market market.

Overview:

The advent of disposable syringes is a major innovation in the field of medical equipment. These syringes are used only once by doctors to inject medicines for the treatment of diseases. Disposable syringes consist of a plastic body fitted with a needle of variable size. These products are cost-effective and also further reduces chances of contamination to patient.

Dynamics

Safety of patients owing to reduced chances of spreading diseases or causing cross-contamination through the increasing usage of disposable syringes is among some of the key factors driving demand for these products.

In addition, owing to lower adverse effects and development of long-acting formulations with high efficacy & self-injection devices, demand for injectable formulations has been increasing and this is another factor expected to drive market growth.

Implementation of increasingly stringent regulations government bodies concerned with healthcare, treatment, and disease control is another factor expected to boost growth of the global disposable syringes market.

Among some major factors that could restrain market growth include significant adoption and preference for non-disposable or conventional syringes and low awareness about availability of disposable syringes, especially in some developing countries.

Increasing technological advancements coupled with increasing demand for newer, better quality products is projected to create new revenue growth opportunities for major players operating in the disposable syringes industry.

Segment Analysis:

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the safety syringes segment is expected to maintain a dominant position in terms of revenue contribution to the global disposable syringes market over the forecast period.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the therapeutic injections segment is expected to contribute a higher revenue share as compared to the immunization injections segment. This can be attributable to rising prevalence and treatment of diabetes as well as other therapeutically treated diseases.

Region Analysis:

The North America disposable syringes market is estimated to account majority revenue share in the global market, followed by the Europe market. This can be attributable to rising inclination towards injectable drugs and high prevalence of diseases in countries in the region. In addition, presence of a large number of players offering disposable syringes in countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK is expected to support market growth to a significant extent.

The market in Europe is estimated to register significant growth, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for disposable syringes along with improvements in syringe quality. Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Increasing growth in healthcare expenditure and large population volume in countries such as India and China is expected to fuel market growth in the region.

Global Disposable Syringes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Safety Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Segmentation by Application:

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

