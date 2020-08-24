Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market market.

Display Driver Integrated Circuit (DDIC): Product Overview

A display driver is a semiconductor-integrated circuit that includes programmed discrete logics and other components that serve as an interface between microcontroller, microprocessor, and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). In addition, it can provide interface function in general-purpose peripheral interface and in some particular types of displays including LCD, OLED, LED, ePaper, vacuum fluorescent, and CRT. The display driver integrated circuit (DDIC) is used for operating display panels of various devices including Televisions (TVs), smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices. Its functionality includes receiving the digital data at high speed from the AP (application processor) and converting it into analog voltage to operate the display panel.

Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market: Growth Limiting and Supporting Factors, and Trends

Increasing demand for electronic devices such as televisions, smartphones, laptops, etc. across the globe is one of the major factors that is anticipated to drive the global market growth. In addition, these ICs are used for activating the pixels used in screens of mobile phones, TVs and other displays, hence growing demand for integration of touch and display controllers, coupled with increasing usage of smartphones globally is a key factor projected to support revenue growth of the target market. Increasing adoption of OLED as a smart display technology by the key manufacturers who offer various types of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, TVs, smartwatches among other electronics is estimated to support revenue growth of the target market. Increasing adoption of the products from automotive and healthcare industries is also anticipated to fuel market growth significantly.

However, lack of sufficient raw materials required for production of doped indium tin oxide (ITO), owing to low occurrence in the Earths crust itself is a major factor expected to hamper the target market growth. Moreover, additional cost associated with software and interface solutions embedded in touchscreen displays leads to increased total cost of displays which is another factor projected to challenge growth of the global market.

Trends

Ongoing trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) among corporates is expected to propel growth of the target market. In addition, favorable packages and easy access to video-on-demand OTT services and content has been resulting in rapid and significant increase in subscriber base in the recent past. This trend is projected to gain traction thereby resulting in increased demand for consumer electronics and impacting positively on target market growth. In April 2018 for instance, Netflix, Inc., which is a US-based video-on-demand service provider, reported addition of 7.41 Mn subscribers in Q1 of 2018.

Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market: Segmental Analysis

By Technology:

The LED segment is anticipated to record higher revenue share in the target market. Increasing demand for LED display technology among key manufacturers of TVs and smartwatches is anticipated to support growth of the LED segment among the technology segments.

By End Use Indsutry:

Among the end user segments, the consumer electronics segment is expected to contribute significant revenue shares, in global market, owing to increasing demand for laptops, smartphones, Television, etc.

Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market: Regional Analysis

North America display driver integrated circuit market is expected to register substantial growth rate, owing to strong presence of display panel manufacturers. In addition, growing demand for laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices among tech-savvy populations coupled with high disposable income are some additional factors anticipated to support revenue growth of the target market in this region. Display driver IC market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to ongoing technological advancements in display driver technologies including QLED and OLED. Moreover, rapidly increasing number of smartphone users in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to propel the target market growth in this region. Increasing awareness regarding latest technologies coupled with increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones are some additional factors anticipated to augment growth of the target market.

Global Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

LCD

LED

OLED

Segmentation by Display Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Segmentation by Application:

Televisions

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Laptops

Smart Watches

Automobile Consoles

Others (Wearable Devices and Video Walls)

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

