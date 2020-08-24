Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global dimethyl sulfoxide market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market: Overview

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is an organic compound that contains sulfur and has colorless appearance and high melting point. The chemical formula of dimethyl sulfoxide is (CH3)2SO. It is also known as methylsulfinylmethane or methyl sulfoxide. It is a protic solvent that dissolves both polar and nonpolar compounds, thus miscible in wide range of organic solvents. It is produced from dimethyl sulfide and by-product of the Kraft process in presence of oxygen or nitrogen dioxide. DMSO is used in polymerase chain reaction, medicines, electronics, etc.

Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for dimethyl sulfoxide in pharmaceuticals as a topical analgesic, an antioxidant, and an anti-inflammatory is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the next coming years. In addition, DMSO is used during cryopreservation to protect cells and tissues. Increasing demand for dimethyl sulfoxide as a solvent in chemical reactions owing to its various properties is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the global dimethyl sulfoxide market. Moreover, rapid industrialization, increasing demand for electronic grade DMSO, and growing demand for dimethyl sulfoxide in chemicals, agrochemical, and others are among some of the other factors expected to fuel growth of the dimethyl sulfoxide market in years to come.

However, stringent regulations regarding use of DMSO for veterinary and pharmaceutical purposes is a major factor which may restrain growth of the dimethyl sulfoxide market. In addition, side effects such as skin reactions, headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, and others, if DMSO comes in contact with skin owing to easy penetration of impurities into the body is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market to certain extent.

Increasing research & development in order to remove odor and recycling/treating of effluents is a factor expected to create revenue opportunity for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market in the next coming years.

Among the application segments, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to register major revenue share in the target market. Increasing demand for various drug and dietary supplement is a factor driving growth of the segment market.

Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market: Region Analysis

The dimethyl sulfoxide market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share contribution in the target market, owing to increasing demand for pharmaceutical and electronic grade DMSO. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at significant growth rate in the next 10 years. This is due to increasing industrialization, coupled with growing electronics and pharmaceutical industries in the region. In addition, China is anticipated to register for major revenue share contribution in the target market. The Europe market is projected to grow at a sluggish rate in the global dimethyl sulfoxide market.

Global Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Electronic Grade

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Chemical

Others (Agrochemicals and Coatings)

