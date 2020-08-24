Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Workplace Market market.

Global Digital Workplace Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global digital workplace market report has been segmented on the basis of component, industrial vertical, and region.

Global Digital Workplace Market: Overview

Digital workplace consists of tools, platforms, systems, and environment for delivery of work in an intelligible, usable, and productive way. Digital workplace enables more effective ways of working, increases employee engagement and productivity. In addition, the solution delivers a simple and intuitive user interface to work across various department in the organization.

Also, the digital workplace is a concept of using digital transformation that align to technology, employees, and business processes to improve operational efficiency and meet business goals.

Global Digital Workplace Market: Dynamics

Increasing need to collaborate and integrate technology, tools, applications, culture, and people in an organization. In addition, digital workplace includes technological transformation for efficient business processes, communication, collaboration, and content management. Above mentioned are among major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Adoption of digital workplace in an organization reduces ongoing cost of a product, business, or system called as operating expense, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the potential market.

However, complexity in transformation and integration processes coupled with lack of professionals required to educate various industries are main factors anticipated to hamper growth of the potential market to a certain extent.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based and enterprise mobility services across enterprises for high efficiency and fast agility with digital businesses. Also, growing demand of workplace transformation services among small and medium scale enterprises. Aforementioned are factors expected to form substantial opportunities for companies operating in the target market in the coming 10 years.

Key trend observed in the global market is increasing preferences for bring your own device, bring your own technology, bring your own apps, and consumerization of IT technologies. Also, growing popularity of smart and wearable devices across various organizations is a trend witnessed currently in the target market.

Global Digital Workplace Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the solutions segment is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed due to increasing integration of these solutions with social media, big data, and mobile devices across various industries.

Global Digital Workplace Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America is expected to hold significant revenue share owing to highly developed IT infrastructure, increasingly preferences for advance technological solutions such as big data, analytics, IoT, and machine learning in countries in the region. Whereas, market in Asia Pacific is projected to contribute the second highest revenue share followed by market in Europe. Moreover, market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to witness lucrative revenue growth in the global market.

Global Digital Workplace Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Industrial Vertical:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Manufacturing, Government & public sector, etc.)

