This future market Insights report examines the global coated fabrics market for the period 2014-2020. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on major trends in the coated fabrics industry, growth drivers, end user industries, market size, and market dynamics.

The report starts with an overview & evolution of the coated fabrics. Coated fabrics, due to their elasticity, low weight, easy to drape and water resistance find a wide range of application in transportation, industrial, protective clothing etc. Amongst all applications, transportation will dominate the market in terms of consumption and is followed by industrial application.

The next section covers global coated fabrics market performance in terms revenue generation and consumption. This section additionally includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from a supply side demand side and the economy which are influencing the market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms the client with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Following sections primary focus is to analyse the Global Coated Fabrics market by application. End-user industries covered in the report are transportation, Industrial, Protective Equipment, Furniture, Commercial Tents, and others (Clothing, Flags & Banners, Travelweares etc). For every application detail analysis in terms of market size.

Next section’s primary focus is to analyse the coated fabrics market by product type, FMI divides global coated fabrics market into three types, Polymer-coated, rubber coated, and other. All these segments are included in this section to make a study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights, coated fabrics market by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2020 and sets forecast within the context of coated fabrics, to build a completed picture at the regional level. This study discusses the regional key trends contributing to the growth of the coated fabrics on a worldwide basis well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing coated fabrics market in each region. For this report, key regions assessed are North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate Region, Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by application, by product type or by region evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospect of coated fabrics market for the period 2014-2020. The report considers 2014 as a base year and provides data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the coated fabrics market size, the report considers revenue generated by the sale of coated fabrics market based on its end user industries. The forecast presented has assessed both value and volume across the coated fabrics market. When forecasting the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast how market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different analysis on the supplier side, demand side and the economy. However forecasting the market in terms of various segments of coated fabrics, and applications are more of quantifying expectations and identify opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the coated fabrics market.

As previously highlighted, the coated fabrics market is split into a number of categories. All the coated fabrics segments based on product type, regions and application are analysed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the coated fabrics market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key coated fabric market’s type, regions and application’s revenue forecast in terms of absolute $ opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the coated fabrics market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of coated fabrics products and regions, Future Market Insights developed the coated fabrics “Market Attractiveness Index”. The resulting index should help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Global coated fabrics Market’s competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of service providers currently dominating the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key service providers. Report audiences can gain in-depth vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the coated fabrics marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the coated fabrics market.

Key competitors covered are Saint Gobain, 3M, Bayer AG, AkzoNobel, PPG industries, BASF coatings AG, Nippon Paints Co. Ltd, SHERWIN WILLIAMS, Dupont Coating & Color Technologies group, and Valspart Corp. Research report includes in-depth analysis of these companies under the pointers Business Strategies, Recent activities, and SWOT analysis.