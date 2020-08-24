FMI study offers a 5-year forecast for the global wearable computing devices market between 2015 and 2020. The market is expected to register a strong CAGR of 36.8% during the projected period. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends in all seven regions which influence the current nature and future status of wearable computing devices and accessories over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Wearable Computing Devices market for the period 2015–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements in ICT and embedded systems that have given rise to a futuristic technology: the wearable computing, which is significantly transforming consumer and B2B verticals.

Wearable smart fitness devices are user-friendly and autonomous in nature. They can be connected to the internet wirelessly via a third party tool and in most of the cases particularly IP data bearers such as cellular packed data, WiFi or Bluetooth is used to connect with internet and other connected devices. Wearable computing devices classified into smart accessories, smart textiles and smart fitness devices. Smart accessories include smart watches and wrist bands offered by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sony Corporatization. Smart textile takes in smart apparels and clothing & innerwear and it represents next generation of e-textiles that can be used in various fashion, technical and furnishing textile applications. While, smart fitness accessories consist of chest straps, activity trackers and hear monitors, which facilitate end-users to improve their health by monitoring and measuring workout intensity.

In the next section, FMI covers the Wearable Computing Devices market performance in terms of Global Wearable Computing Devices shipment and revenue split, since this is detrimental to growth of the Wearable Computing Devices market. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Wearable Computing Devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the Wearable Computing Devices report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The primary focus of the following sectionis to analyse the Wearable Computing Devices market by adoption among verticals; the primary verticals covered under the scope of the report are Wearable Computing Devices uptake among consumer verticals and Wearable Computing Devices uptake among Business to Business verticals. A detailed analysis has been provided for every vertical in terms of market size.

As highlighted earlier, Wearable Computing Devices is an aggregation of smart accessories (includes smart watches and smart bands), smart textiles (includes clothing and innerwear) and smart fitness accessories (activity trackers & monitors and chest straps). All these sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report highlights Wearable Computing Devices adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the Wearable Computing Devices ecosystem, including product category and verticals to build a complete picture at regional levels. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the Wearable Computing Devices market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region, Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by product, by vertical or by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Wearable Computing Devices market for the period 2014 –2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the Wearable Computing Devices market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of wearable computing devices and related platforms. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by both Value and Volume across the Wearable Computing Devices market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Wearable Computing Devices market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various wearable computing devices, verticals uptake and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Wearable Computing Devices market.

As previously highlighted, the Wearable Computing Devices market is split into a number of sub categories. All the Wearable Computing Devices sub-categories in terms of product, regions and verticals are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the Wearable Computing Devices market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key Wearable Computing Devices segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and verticals revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Wearable Computing Devices market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of Wearable Computing Devices across regions, Future Market Insights developed the Wearable Computing Devices Market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Wearable Computing Devices Competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a Dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in Wearable Computing Devices product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are Wearable Computing Devices Providers and Platform Providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Wearable Computing Devices value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the Wearable Computing Devices marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Wearable Computing Devices space. Key competitors covered are Apple Inc., Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Fitbit Inc.