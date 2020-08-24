This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration between 2018 and 2028. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has been calculated from 2018 to 2028. The study covers various perspectives of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Growing population, economic growth and technological developments in controlled and slow release fertilizers are some of the factors positively impacting the consumption of controlled and slow release fertilizers in the global market.

The FMI report on controlled and slow release fertilizers carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as type, grade and applications. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, controlled and slow release fertilizers market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market.

Controlled and slow release fertilizers are special types of fertilizers that either delay or control the release of ingredients. Controlled release fertilizers are coated or encapsulated type of controlled and slow release fertilizers that can be used for controlled availability of the nutrients for plant uptake. The duration of the nutrients release to plants can be decided on the basis of the properties of the coating. Longevity controlled and slow release fertilizers may vary from 2 months to 24 months. Controlled and slow release fertilizers are used in a wide range of applications and improve the efficiency of fertilizers. Major applications of controlled and slow release fertilizers include agricultural, commercial lawns and turfs and others

The report is structured in such a way that it will allow the the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market: Segmentation

Type Application Region Urea Reaction Products

Encapsulated/ Coated Agricultural

Commercial Lawn and Turf

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

The report begins with controlled and slow release fertilizers market introduction, which covers the market taxonomy and product definitions for the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the controlled and slow release fertilizers market development background and covers macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses controlled and slow release fertilizers market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the controlled and slow release fertilizers report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kiloton) projections for the controlled and slow release fertilizers market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global controlled and slow release fertilizers market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The controlled and slow release fertilizers market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis, for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the controlled and slow release fertilizers report presents a summarised view of the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market, based on the seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional controlled and slow release fertilizers market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The controlled and slow release fertilizers market analysis sections cover Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment for each of the aforementioned segments. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market, while the forecast presented in the sections assess the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current controlled and slow release fertilizers market, which forms the basis of how the global controlled and slow release fertilizers market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market, we triangulated the outcome of the three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various controlled and slow release fertilizers segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the controlled and slow release fertilizers market is split into a number of sub-segments. All the controlled and slow release fertilizers sub-segments, in terms of type, application and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the controlled and slow release fertilizers market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the controlled and slow release fertilizers market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the controlled and slow release fertilizers market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the controlled and slow release fertilizers market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of controlled and slow release fertilizers across concerned regions, FMI has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers to identify real market opportunities for controlled and slow release fertilizers.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the controlled and slow release fertilizers market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report is controlled and slow release fertilizers manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the controlled and slow release fertilizers market. Controlled and slow release fertilizers report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the controlled and slow release fertilizers marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments pertaining to the controlled and slow release fertilizers market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the controlled and slow release fertilizers report include Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL), Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Koch Fertilizer, LLC, and AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH & Co. KG.