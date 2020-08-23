The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Antibody Production Market globally. This report on ‘Antibody Production Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GENERAL ELECTRIC Company

Eppendorf AG

Abcam plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.,

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Novus Biologicals

What is Antibody Production?

Antibody is also known as immunoglobulin, which is Y-shaped protein that is produced by the immune system to prevent invaders from harming the body. If it is found then the immune system starts producing antibody, which is an in vivo process, however the antibody can be created invitro. The antibody production market comprises products that are required during the different stages of bioprocessing of antibodies, such as upstream processing, downstream processing and filtration.

Market Insights:

The growth of the antibody production market is driven by the key factors such as increasing funding for the research and development for biopharmaceutical companies. However, increasing rate of infectious diseases are generating more opportunities for the antibody producing companies to produce more antibodies for the different antigens.

Antibody Production Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

