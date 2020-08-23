A recent report published by QMI on passenger security market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of passenger security market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for passenger security during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in passenger security market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the passenger security market has been segmented by security solution (baggage inspection systems, explosive trace detector, handheld scanner, full body scanner, access control), by investment type (new demand, replacement demand), by end user (airport, seaport, railway).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For passenger security market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the passenger security market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in passenger security market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing passenger security market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for passenger security market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

2. SITA

3. Siemens

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Rapiscan Systems

6. Axis Communications AB

7. Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

8. Autoclear, LLC.

9. L3 Security & Detection Systems

10. and FLIR Systems, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Security Solution:

o Baggage Inspection Systems

o Explosive Trace Detector

o Hand Held Scanner

o Full Body Scanner

o Access Control

By Investment Type:

o New Demand

o Replacement Demand

o By End User:

o Airport

o Seaport

o Railway

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Security Solution

o North America, by Investment Type

o North America, by End User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Security Solution,

o Western Europe, by, Investment Type

o Western Europe, by End User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Security Solution,

o Asia Pacific, by, Investment Type

o Asia Pacific, by End User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Security Solution,

o Eastern Europe, by Investment Type

o Eastern Europe, by End User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Security Solution,

o Middle East, by Investment Type

o Middle East, by End User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, Security Solution,

o Rest of the World, by Investment Type

o Rest of the World, by End User

