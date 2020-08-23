Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dark Analytics Market market.

Global Dark Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global dark analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Dark Analytics Market: Overview

Data that is collected and available in large collections which is undiscovered is known as dark data. In addition, dark data is data that is not scrutinized. Dark analytics is discovery of insights between disparate data sets.

Global Dark Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing data silos with untapped data that is collected by organizations is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

Increasing adoption of dark analytics in healthcare sector is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market. Scanned patient records that are maintained from generations hold key in better understanding disease, use of dark analytics can provide prescriptive treatments.

Rapid growth in data generated by IoT and non-traditional sources is also a factor expected to support growth of the target market. As these sources are increasing penetration due to advent of digitalization and industrial revolutions.

Challenging factors that would hamper growth of the target market includes inadequate number of cost-effective dark analytics management and consulting firms and skilled personnel required in the target market.

Global Dark Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Players operating in the target market offer wide range of dark analytics tools that provides solutions at high cost services. dark analytics tools such as Microsoft Cognitive Services SAP HANA 2, IBM Watson, Datumize Observer, and Apache Hadoop offer solutions over the hidden data thus proliferating growth of the solutions segment over the forecast period. Aforementioned is a major factor to boost growth of the solutions segment in terms of revenue share in the global market.

Rising cyber threats and security concerns has increased on-premises deployment of dark analytics solutions. Moreover, governments worldwide are increasing regulations associated with data privacy. This is a key factor to drive growth of the on-premises segment in the near future. Thus, the on-premises segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue share.

Global Dark Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The dark analytics market in Asia Pacific is projected to contribute highest revenue share in the global market. This is attributed to increasing number of players opting for analytical solutions and number of small scale enterprises adopting dark analytics in Asia Pacific.

Countries in North America especially US have witnessed high adoption of analytics by prominent players. Thus, this region has high number of prominent players operating in the global market due to favorable government and advanced IT infrastructure.

The dark analytics market in Europe is expected to witness increasing growth in terms of revenue in the global market due to increasing need and growing demand for analytical solutions to expand ones services by organizations operating in this region.

Global Dark Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Retail & E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

