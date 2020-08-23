Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Curling Irons Market market.

Curling irons are devices that are used to change structure or shape of hair using heat. Some models operate on electricity for heating, while cordless irons ideally are butane or battery-powered. Curling irons or curling tongs when used on hair, create curls or waves in hair and can be used to create different sizes of curls. Several models of curling irons are available, and vary on the basis of barrel shape and size, diameter, handle type, and material. Small barrels can be used to form ringlets or spiral curls; whereas large barrels are generally used to give curly shape and hair volume to enhance hairstyle. The barrel can either be cone-shaped, reverse cone-shaped, or cylindrical.

Dynamics

Rising use of more economical hair grooming products owing to increasing focus on personal appearance and grooming. Use and preference for different hair styling tools with variable adjustments and digitally precise heat levels has been rising. Products are also available that provide a vitamin coating with the objective to provide maximum hair protection. Increasing convenience and additional features in products is projected to further drive demand for curling irons during the forecast period. Another factor supporting growth of the market is increasing preference for various portable and less time consuming products for hair styling. Demand for products with more technologically advanced features is expected to gain traction among new-generation consumers, which in turn is expected to contribute to growth of the market. As a result, key players in the market are developing and manufacturing newer products with advancements to cater to shifting consumer demand and requirement. Availability of different curling irons with various features, including anti-oxidants with 360-degree curling options and vitamin coatings is projected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Hair styling tutorials, training videos, and increasing popularity of media influencers are expected to generate new growth opportunities for companies operating in the global curling iron market. In addition, focus of beauty brands to engage their consumers through celebrities and social media influencers are projected to further drive demand for the product in the global curling iron market over the forecast period.

By Product: Among the product segments, the curling tongs segment is projected to account for highest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to promotion and advertising on social media platforms and product endorsement by celebrities, which to a significant extent influences a positive purchase decision among consumers. In addition, availability of a wide range of brands grooming devices and tools is attributed to the high revenue growth of this segment.

By Distribution Channel: Among the distribution channel segments, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to availability of wide range of products and options available in supermarkets/hypermarkets.

The market in North America is projected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue share, which is attributed to growing influence of fashion vloggers through various social media channels and platforms. Moreover, presence of high number of fashion stylists in countries in the region is also expected to drive growth of the North America market.

By Product:

Curling Tongs

Curling Wands

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

