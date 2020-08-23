Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cucumber Seed Market market.

The global cucumber seed market report has been segmented on the basis of packing type, application, and region.

Global Cucumber Seed Market: Overview

Cucumbers are eaten as a vegetable. It is scientifically considered as fruit as it contains seeds and develops from a flower. Cucumbers come in three different types namely, seedless, seeded, and mini. It is grown on either fields or green house. Cucumber seeds contain rich source of minerals and calcium.

Global Cucumber Seed Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness about consumption of vegetables in order to meet diversified dietary and nutritional requirement is the major factor driving growth of the target market over the forthcoming years. In addition, increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks, rapidly growing food industry, and technological advancement such as genetically modified (GM) cucumber seeds are other factors expected to upsurge demand for cucumber seed worldwide. However, product recall is a major factor that may restraint growth of the global cucumber seed market to a significant extent.

Global Cucumber Seed Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of packing type, canned segment is anticipated to register high growth rate over the forecast years. This can be attributed to, increasing demand for convenience food product and rising usage of cucumber seed as a topping for variety of food products. On the basis of application, greenhouse segment is estimated to dominate the global market. This is due to, higher adoption of greenhouse application in order to protect crops from excess cold, heat as well as unwanted pests.

Global Cucumber Seed Market: Trends

Major players in the market are adopting strategies such as new product launch, the development of new technologically advanced seeds, and others in order to cater the growing demand for cucumber seeds, is a key trend witnessed in the target market, currently.

For instance, In November 2018, BASF SE opened a state-of-the-art breeding center for cucumbers in Nunhem, in the Netherlands

In August 2018, Bayer CropScience AG completed the acquisition of Monsanto company which is the US-based agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation company. Under this acquisition, the company in order to develop new product and technologies

Global Cucumber Seed Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute majority growth revenue and is expected to dominate over next 10 years. This is primarily owing to growing adoption of seeds for high quality cucumber seed production in India in the region is expected to gain traction owing to growing consumer preferences for healthy diet, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of cucumber seeds market in Asia Pacific region. In addition, increasing use of high quality techniques of high-yield and high-performance cultivation is expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Global Cucumber Seed Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by packing type

Canned

Baggeged

Segmentation by application

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others

