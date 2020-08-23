Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Costume Jewelry Market market.

The global Costume Jewelry market report has been segmented as per product type, gender, and region.

Global Costume Jewelry Market: Overview

Costume jewelry is also known as junk jewelry or fashion jewelry which is used to wear on specific fashionable garments or costume. The modern costume jewelry available in various materials such as high end crystals, cubic zirconia, semi- precious gemstones. This jewelry is very popular across the globe and available in variety of designs and patterns at affordable price in the market. The costume jewelry broadly categorized into chokers, finger rings, bangles, bracelets, necklaces and chains, cufflinks and studs, earrings, pendants, and anklets.

Global Costume Jewelry Market: Dynamics

Growing urbanization, increasing e-commerce industry, changing fashion trends are major factors driving growth of the global costume jewelry market. In addition, rising adoption of costume jewelry among individuals, owing to availability of wide variety of designs in costume jewelry and high cost of gold, platinum, and silver jewelries are key factors expected to support growth of the target market.

Increasing penetration of internet and smartphone across the globe and rising aggressive marketing strategies, promotional activities, and various discount offers across the globe are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global costume jewelry market over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for men costume jewelry in many countries across the globe is another key factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market in next 10 years.

Furthermore, increasing demand for costume jewelry among working population to increase their physical appearance is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, factors expected to restraint growth of the global market includes increasing raw material cost, unorganized raw material supply chain, and strict trade laws across the globe.

Global Costume Jewelry Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing consumer preference towards the necklace and chains across the globe due to rising grooming consciousness among women population across the globe. These are primary factors driving revenue growth of the necklace and chains segment among the product type segment.

Among the gender segment, women segment is expected to account for significant growth in the global costume jewelry market, owing to rising fashion consciousness, personal grooming, and high standard of living among female population across the globe.

Global Costume Jewelry Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period followed by market in Asia Pacific. High spending on costume jewelries, high awareness about current fashion trends, and high presence of costume jewelry manufacturers in countries such as US, Canada, India, Japan, and China in these regions. Furthermore, the market in Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to register moderate growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising presence of prominent manufactures and growing trade in countries in these regions.

Global Costume Jewelry Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Earrings and Rings

Necklaces and Chains

Others (Bracelets, Cufflinks and Studs)

Segmentation by Gender:

Women

Men

