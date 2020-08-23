Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Implants Market market.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market: Overview

Cosmetic implants are devices and materials that are used to place on the surface or inside of the body part during cosmetic surgery or treatment. Cosmetic implants also used in other health conditions such as in the replacement of damaged or missing body parts and in traumatic surgery to provide psychological and social satisfaction to the individual. Cosmetic implants play an important role to reshape body parts or to improve appearance of the body part. Eyelid, facelift, breast lift, and lower body lift are famous cosmetic surgeries in many areas of the globe. There are various types of cosmetic implants available in the market for example, dental, facial, breast, buttock, calf, and other implants.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market: Dynamics

Increasing improvement in healthcare infrastructure across the globe and increasing demand for several cosmetic surgeries among individuals in emerging countries are key factors fueling growth of the target market. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing traumatic surgery procedures across the globe are major factors expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Increasing technological advancements in cosmetic implants and increasing number of skilled healthcare professionals to perform cosmetic surgery across the globe are other factor expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance among individuals leading to increasing cosmetic surgery procedures across the globe is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing influence of several media platforms, rising R&D activities, and increasing awareness about various advanced cosmetic implants such as 3D printed facial implants. These are some factors expected to propel growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, major factor expected to hamper growth of the global cosmetic implants market include high cost associated with cosmetic implant surgery.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market: Segment Analysis

Rising preference for facial and breast implants across the globe and increased use of synthetic and polymer substances in the manufacturing of facial, body contouring, and breast implants are primary factors driving revenue growth of the polymers segment among the raw material segment.

Among application segment, the dental segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global cosmetic implants market, due to increasing dental disorders across the globe.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue followed by the market in Europe, owing to high disposable income, adequate healthcare infrastructure, and rise in consciousness level about physical appearance among individuals. In addition, high awareness about cosmetic implant surgery procedures and high preference for eyelid and facelift cosmetic surgery in countries such as US, Canada, France, and Germany in these regions. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness moderate growth in the global market, owing to increasing awareness about breast, facial, and dental implants among individuals in countries such as India, China, and Singapore in this region.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by raw material:

Ceramics

Polymers

Biological

Metals

Segmentation by application:

Breast Implant

Dental Implant

Facial Implant

Others Implant (Buttock, Calf, and Penile)

Segmentation by end user:

Cosmetics Clinics

Hospitals

