Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market: Overview

The contact lens is a thin, curved and flexible plastic lens placed on the cornea of the eye to correct the vision. Currently, cosmetic contact lens not only correcting vision but also used to enhancing eye color and appearance also, as some colored lens provides the UV protection to keep the eye cooler. They mostly used in the film industry for aesthetics purpose, and also in sports activities where you can have constant and clear perspective with highly, safer and more relaxed than glasses.

Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market: Dynamics

The increasing demand of young population for a stylish contact lens with a diverse range of colors, shades, and textures for attractive eye appearance across the globe is a key factor expected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, high adoption of the cosmetic contact lens in television actors, movie star, models and also sports players majorly using on a regular routine which is fueling the growth of target market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of new technology focusing the product for featuring tiny colored lines and dots also improving quality standards for lenses because of high customer usage of cosmetic contact lens products. Furthermore, the major brand offering various colors including green, hazel, blue, brown, violet, grey, and amethyst in order to attract more consumers coupled with increasing purchasing power on fashionable lifestyle products, which in turn anticipated to drive growth of the global cosmetic contact lens market in the next 10 years.

However, the manufacturing cost is high with fluctuating raw material prices is a major factor anticipated to limiting growth of the global market.

Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) segment is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to high oxygen flow through the lens decrease the risk of allergies on daily usage.

Among the material segments, the hydrogel segment is anticipated to witness significant revenue contribution in the global market over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for the comfortable and soft product, therefore during the manufacturing process hydrogel material is majorly used for quality standards.

Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is projected to account for major revenue share contribution as well as is expected to register faster growth, owing to strong existence of apparel and fashion sector in various countries of the region such as France, Germany, and the UK. Furthermore, increasing usages of cosmetic contact lens across the region owing to attractive fashionable gestures and rising demand from fashion models, singers, and movie actors is anticipated to drive growth of the global market in the next few years.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth in the global market after Europe market, owing to increasing demand for the spherical cosmetic contact lens, and high adoption of cosmetic lenses in the entertainment industry. In addition, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are some of the major revenue share contributing countries in the regional market.

Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP)

Soft Contact

Hybrid Contact

Segmentation by Material:

Hydrogel

Polymers

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Segmentation by Design:

Spherical

Toric

Bifocal & Multifocal

Segmentation by Usage:

Daily Disposable

Weekly Disposable

Monthly Disposable

Annual Disposable

