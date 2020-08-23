Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Corrugated Boxes Market market.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global corrugated boxes market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material type, printing ink, printing technology, end-use industry, and region.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Overview

Corrugated boxes are made up of corrugated paperboard that consist of air columns in row, which make it stronger than average cardboard as air acts as a cushion for any item inside the box. Corrugated boxes are usually used as shipping containers in food and beverages industry for delivery of variety of items owing to their properties such as strength, durability, lightness, recyclability, and cost-effectiveness.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for corrugated boxes in food industry due to quality and safety of packaging items, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global corrugated boxes market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand from packaging industry coupled with growing electronics, logistics, and other industries, which in turn increase demand for corrugated boxes. This is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market in the next coming years. Moreover, increasing adoption of corrugated boxes as it can be recycled, and reused, is among some factors anticipated to fuel growth of the potential market over the long run.

However, availability of low-cost substitutes and high cost of raw materials may hamper demand for corrugated boxes and restrain growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from the E-commerce industry is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for growth of the potential market during the forecast period.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the slotted boxes segment is expected to account for highest share in terms of value and volume in the target market over the forecast period. On the basis of material type, the linerboard segment is projected to hold highest revenue share in the target market in the next coming years. Among printing-ink, the water-based ink segment is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the target market during the forecast period.

Among printing technology, the flexography printing segment is anticipated to account for major share in terms of both value and volume in the target market during the forecast period. Among end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is expected to register major revenue share in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific corrugated boxes market contributes major share to the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing applications for corrugated boxes in food & beverage and electronic industries in countries in the region, is anticipated to drive growth of the Asia Pacific corrugated boxes market over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the target market in the next coming years, owing to increasing home & personal care goods and textile industries in countries. China, India, and Japan are anticipated to hold significant share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period over the long run.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Folder Boxes

Segmentation on the Basis of Material Type:

Linerboard

Medium

Others (Starch-based Adhesives and Wax)

Segmentation on the Basis of Printing Ink:

Water-based Ink

UV-curable-based Ink

Solvent-based Ink

Hot-melt-based Ink

Segmentation on the Basis of Printing Technology:

Digital Printing

Flexographic Printing

Lithography Printing

Others (Screen, Gravure, and Offset Printing Technologies)

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Food & Beverage

Electronic Goods

Home & Personal Care Goods

Chemicals

Textile Goods

Paper Products

Others (Pharmaceuticals, Rubber, and Tobacco)

