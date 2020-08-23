Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Construction Glass Market market.

Global Construction Glass Market: Overview

Construction glass is a translucent glazing material, mostly used for transparent walls, glass windows, and glass doors in order to increase the aesthetics of the building. The glass has properties such as thermal insulation, electric and chemical resistant, energy conservation, and flexibility, which makes it the most feasible option in construction activities. In addition, construction glass helps to reduce the need for heating and cooling in the buildings, reducing energy consumption, along with lowers carbon emissions.

Global Construction Glass Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for energy-saving products for infrastructure and construction projects in the developed as well as developing countries are expected to supplement growth of the target market. In addition, growing construction activities, technological advancements in glass such as solar control glass, sound reducing glass, and self-cleaning glass, along with the increasing need for energy savings are some major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Also, up-gradation and modernization or remodeling activities of existing infrastructure are also anticipated to boost the market growth over the coming years. In addition, the development of green buildings along with safety, security, and environmental sustainability is expected to create new opportunities for global construction glass market. Governments in several countries are promoting the construction of green buildings to reduce overall energy consumption, as well as greenhouse emissions by as much as 70-80%. Introduction of policies and incentives to encourage green construction, supplements growth of the market.

However, the high cost of raw materials may hinder growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Construction Glass Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the Low-E glass segment is expected to hold the largest market share and expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the nonresidential segment is estimated to account for major revenue share and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing construction activities of green buildings.

Among the manufacturing process segments, the float process segment is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the global market, due to flat surfaces and uniform thickness delivered by the float process.

Global Construction Glass Market: Region Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to stringent government regulations related to energy efficiency and increasing infrastructure activities. Moreover, increasing adoption of construction glass in developing countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand is expected to supplement the market growth. In addition, rapid urbanization & industrialization, rising infrastructure spending, and rise in demand for green buildings are some factors expected to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

