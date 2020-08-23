Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Confectionery Ingredients Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global confectionery ingredients market report has been segmented on the basis of type, source, form, application, and region.

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Overview

Confectionery ingredients are used to prepare several products such as chocolates, hard candies, chewing gums, marshmallows, gummies, and water jelly. Consumption of confectionery food products can improve or boost mental health, helps to focus, and also lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Dynamics:

Growing demand for ready-to-eat food products and increasing demand for natural ingredients are major factors driving growth of the global market. In addition, increasing adoption of western lifestyle, increasing consumers approach regarding healthier and flavor-enhanced food products, increasing disposable income are some other major factors expected to drive growth of the food and beverage industry, which, in turn, will drive demand for the global confectionery ingredients manufacturers. Moreover, the increasing popularity of doughnuts, pancakes, and chocolate cookies along with launches of new food products on the shelves of confectionaries, bakeries, and departmental stores are some another factors which are expected to support revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The expansion activities by major players through new product development is expected to create new opportunities for growth of the target market. In 2018, for instance, Nestle S.A. introduced a new confectionery product ˜Milkybar Wowsomes, which contains approximately 30% less sugar as compared to other chocolate bars. This product contains only natural ingredients and has no artificial sweeteners.

However, fluctuating cocoa prices and quality standards and regulations for confectionery ingredient products are major factors expected to restrain growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the cocoa & chocolate segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global market.

Among the source segments, the natural segment is projected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Among the form segments, the dry segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Among the application segments, the chocolate segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares of the global market.

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market: Region Analysis:

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global confectionery ingredient market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to continuously increasing demand for confectionery ingredients and the presence of major players operating in the countries. In addition, suitable climate, operational benefits, along with growing health awareness among consumers are some factors expected to support growth of confectionery ingredients market. Moreover, rising disposable income, changing consumption pattern, and the presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in the region, giving a new way for growth of the target market.

Global Confectionery Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Cocoa & Chocolate

Dairy Ingredients

Oils & Shortenings

Others (Starch & Derivatives, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Malts, Sweeteners, Flavors)

Segmentation by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Segmentation by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation by Application:

Chocolate

Sugar Confectionery

Gum

Others (Coating, Fillings, caramel, aerated confectionery)

