It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global condensed whey market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Condensed Whey Market: Overview

Condensed whey is the thick fluid or liquid that is remained after milk has been coagulated and strained. It is derived during producing the cheese or casein and has different commercial application. Whey protein is a group of spherical proteins isolated from whey. The proportion of whey protein in cows milk is 20% and in human milk 70%. Whey protein is a combination of alpha-lactalbumin (~25%), beta-lactoglobulin (~65%), bovine serum albumin (~8%), and immunoglobulins. These contents are soluble in their natural forms regardless of pH.

Global Condensed Whey Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for healthy food products coupled with growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, growing consumption of dietary food supplement products and whey protein products for muscle building are some other factor anticipated to drive revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing number of dairy food processing units in developed, as well as developing countries, is a factor projected to propel the target market growth over the forecast period.

However, some individuals may face allergic reaction due to overconsumption of whey or whey protein-based food products and is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Condensed Whey Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the plain condensed whey segment is expected to account for the significant revenue shares of the global market. This can be attributed to its widening application in dietary foods and various types of products such as beverages, dairy goods, and meat products. The application segment is sub-segmented as food and beverage, animal nutrition and feed, and powdered whey. The food and beverage sub-segment is projected to register significant growth among the application segments, owing to increasing usage of condensed whey in baked food products and its various properties including foam formation, dough strengthening, viscosity, and foam formation.

Global Condensed Whey Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high market revenue, owing to rapidly growing food and beverages industry. In addition, growing consumption of dietary supplements coupled with increasing awareness regarding health and fitness are some other factors expected to propel the target market growth in developing countries such as India and China. North America market for condensed whey is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing health-conscious among individual coupled with rising consumption of whey-based protein products as a dietary supplement in countries in the region. European condensed whey market is expected to register substantial growth, owing to the strong presence of dairy processing units and higher awareness about physical appearance and nutritional benefits of whey are some of the factors expected to support the revenue growth of the target market in Europe region.

Global Condensed Whey Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Plain Condensed Whey

Condensed Acid Whey

Sweetened Condensed Whey

Segmentation by Application:

Food and Beverage

Bakery and Confectionery products

Sauces, Soups, and Dressings

Meat Products

Jams and Jellies

Animal Nutrition and Feed

Powdered Whey

