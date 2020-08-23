Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Brew Coffee Market market.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market: Overview

Cold brew coffee refers to the process of steeping coarsely ground coffee in the water at cool temperatures for a long period of time. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in the water usually 12 hours or more. Cold brew coffee brewed hot and then chilled and this is a reason it is different from iced coffee and others. In addition, cold brew coffee is very popular due to its different properties including less acidic taste, fruitier flavor, naturally sweeter, smoother, and others. The Robusta-based cold brew coffee, Arabica-based cold brew coffee, and others are some types of cold brew coffee which are easily available in the market.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for cold brew coffee due to its growing popularity among consumers is a key factor driving growth of the global cold brew coffee market. In addition, increasing awareness about its various properties resulting in rising demand for cold brew coffee. This is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Rising consumption of cold brew coffee across the globe and increasing popularity of ready-to-drink coffee among consumers are major factors expected to support growth of the target market. In addition, increasing health consciousness coupled with many health benefits of drinking coffee and growing awareness about various types of coffee beans including Arabica, Robusta, and others. These are some other factors expected to propel growth of the global cold brew coffee market.

Furthermore, frequent launching of innovative and new coffee products by major manufacturers and high focus of manufacturers on innovative packaging of premium coffee beverage. These are other factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, availability of cold brew coffee alternatives in the market including tea, hot coffee, and others are a key factor expected to restraint growth of the global market.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market: Segment Analysis

Among the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecasted period, owing to the high availability of a wide range of cold brew coffee products on online portals.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global cold brew coffee market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. High presence of cold brew coffee manufacturers and suppliers and high millennials preference for cold brew coffee is a reason behind high revenue growth of the region. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global market, owing to high adoption of specialty coffee beverages and increasing awareness about health benefits associated with cold brew coffee among individual in countries in these regions. Market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register average growth in terms of revenue in the global market.

Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Beans Type:

Robusta

Arabica

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Coffee Shops

Retail Stores

E-commerce

