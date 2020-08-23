Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chocolate Sprinkles Market market.

Global Chocolate Sprinkles Market: Overview

Chocolate sprinkles are very small piece of chocolate, and also known as jimmies. It used as a decorative element to add texture and visual appeal of variety of desserts including ice cream, doughnuts, cupcakes, and others. In addition, chocolate sprinkles widely used in many applications including bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others and are very popular across the globe. It is available in variety of colors including rainbow, green, yellow, pink, and others in the market.

Global Chocolate Sprinkles Market: Dynamics

Growing popularity for visual appeal of desserts and bakery products among consumers resulting in increasing demand for chocolate sprinkles across the globe is a key factor expected to support growth of the target market. In addition, rising consumption of cakes and other bakery products on different occasions including anniversary, birthday, Christmas party, Valentines Day, and others. This is another factor expected to boost growth of the global chocolate sprinkles market.

Increasing consumer spending on variety of bakery, confectionery, desserts, and other products and rising demand for customized and specially designed food and beverage products among consumers resulting in growing demand for chocolate sprinkles across the globe. These are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing popularity of various flavors and textures in pastries, ice creams, and cakes coupled with frequent launching of new bakery products across the globe. These are some other factors projected to proliferate growth of the global market.

Moreover, increasing consumer preference for buying attractive cakes and other bakery products using food delivery apps. In addition, growing popularity of different food delivery apps due to various discounts and offer they provide are among other factors expected to propel growth of the global chocolate sprinkles market in the next 10 years.

However, low awareness about chocolate sprinkles in underdeveloped countries is a key factor may hamper the target market growth to a certain level.

Global Chocolate Sprinkles Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the dairy and frozen desserts segment is expected to register highest growth in the global chocolate sprinkles market. Rising chocolate sprinkles use as topping on bakery products and increasing consumption of cakes, pastries, and other bakery products across several countries.

Among the sales channel segments, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is projected to witness significant growth in the target market. High availability of wide variety and range of chocolate sprinkles and bakery products in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Global Chocolate Sprinkles Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to high consumption of chocolate sprinkles on frozen desserts and ice-creams and high availability of bakery and confectionery products in countries such as Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Russia in the region. Market in North America and Asia Pacific are expected to register highest growth in the global market, owing to presence of chocolate sprinkle suppliers and manufacturers in countries in these regions.

Segmentation by Application:

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

