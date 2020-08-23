Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chimney Caps Market market.

The global chimney caps market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Chimney Caps Market: Overview

A chimney is an architectural structure that is initially designed for ventilation purpose, and it is made up of clay, metal or masonry that enables to exhale smoke or contaminated gases created by stoves, boiler, furnaces, incinerator, or fireplace located in human living areas. A chimney cap is a type of covering used to cover up the top of the chimney and typically used in commercial as well as residential buildings. It is well-equipped with crown, flue cover, and mesh, which is mounted upon flue positioned on chimney chase. These caps are also called as chimney toppers, chimney tops, or flue caps.

Global Chimney Caps Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding benefits associated with usage of the chimney caps is a major factor anticipated to drive growth of the global chimney caps market. In addition, growing commercial, as well as residential construction projects across the globe, is a factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. These chimney caps offer various benefits such as preventing the entrance of small birds, squirrels, and other small animals, and easy installation, which is another factor expected to fuel the global market growth. Growing investments in residential construction may offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market.

The ongoing trend in the global market is growing popularity of do-it-yourself concept coupled with ease of installation offered by these chimney caps.

However, lack of efficiency of these chimney caps in heavy winter storms and snowfall is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, chimney caps can cause de-colorization of that area where they are installed and leads to the accumulation of soot or creosote, which may challenge growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Chimney Caps Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the single-flue segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to growing awareness regarding various benefits associated with usage of single-flue chimney caps such as easy installation process and cost-effectiveness among the residential sector.

Among the application segments, the residential segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the global market. This can be attributed to increasing investment in residential construction projects.

Global Chimney Caps Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for significant shares of the chimney caps market, in terms of revenue, which can be attributed to the presence of leading production companies. In addition, increasing investments in the chimney manufacturing sector is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the region.

European chimney caps market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing adoption of chimneys in this region. In addition, high disposable income and inclination towards maintaining ventilation and cleanliness of air among household are some other factors expected to propel growth of the for chimney caps market in this region.

Global Chimney Caps Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Single-Flue

Multi-Flue

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

