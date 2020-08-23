Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Center Pivot Irrigation System Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Center Pivot Irrigation System Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global center pivot irrigation system market report has been segmented on the basis of field size, crop type, mobility, component, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market: Overview

Center pivot irrigation system is also known as circle or water-wheel irrigation. It is a process of irrigation in which equipment rotates around the pivot and sprinkle water to crops. The center pivot system needs flat terrain and uses gravity flow to function in undulating corner.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for better quality crops and higher yield owing to water scarcity and drought is a major factor expected to augment growth of the global center pivot irrigation system market. In addition, growing population, coupled with increasing demand for food across the globe is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the next 10 years. Furthermore, technological advancements for efficient farming practices and increasing support by government of modern agricultural practices are some of the other factors expected to fuel growth of the potential market.

However, high initial and maintenance costs are factors which may hamper demand for center pivot irrigation system and restrain growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Increasing advancements in technologies and adoption of center pivot irrigation system in new and emerging markets are expected to create new opportunities for growth of the potential market.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market: Segment Analysis

Among the field size segments, the large field segment is expected to register significant revenue share in the target market in the next coming years. Among the crop type segments, the oilseeds & pulses segment is expected to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the target market in years to come.

Among the mobility segments, the stationary segment is projected to register significant revenue growth in the target market in the next 10 years. Among the component segments, the pivot point segment is expected to account for moderate revenue growth in the target market in years to come.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market: Regional Analysis

The North America center pivot irrigation system market is expected to hold significant revenue share contribution and projected to maintain its dominance in the target market. Increasing demand for mobile center pivot irrigation and growing demand for cereals and pulses in countries in the region, are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of the North America center pivot irrigation system market. The Europe center pivot irrigation system market is anticipated to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the target market in the next coming years, owing to increasing agricultural industry which in turn increase demand for center pivot irrigation system. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register moderate growth rate in the target market in the next 10 years.

Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Field Size:

Small Field (up to 3 hectares)

Medium Field (3 hectares to 25 hectares)

Large Field (more than 25 hectares)

Segmentation on the Basis of Crop Type:

Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

Segmentation on the Basis of Component:

Pivot Point

Control Panel

Span

Sprinkler Drop

Tower Drive Wheel

Drive Train

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580