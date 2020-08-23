Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global cardiac rhythm management devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Overview

Cardiac rhythm management is a treatment of arrhythmias (heart rhythm disorders) or atrial fibrillation (AF). Arrhythmias causes palpitations and dizzy spells to sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiac rhythm management devices include pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and implantable cardiac defibrillators.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. According to WHO report, in 2016, cardiovascular diseases was the leading cause of deaths and estimated for 17.9 Mn deaths, globally.

In addition, technological advancements and innovative product launches in cardiac rhythm management devices are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. For instance, cardiac pacemakers coupled with advanced technologies offers factors such as improved battery life and MRI safe-pacemakers, delay progression of persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients suffering from bradycardia.

Furthermore, development of remote technology includes remote follow-up patient data periodically downloaded from the device, which enables clinicians to perform patients routine check-ups remotely is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, pacemaker surgery or installation of pacemakers in cardiac patients may result in various types of complications such as chance of infections, bleeding, swelling at the implantation area or nerve damage, etc. is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, high cost and maintenance are some other factors expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Innovative product development of new MRI-labeled devices and increasing research and development activities for cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. during the forecast period.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type, the defibrillators segment is expected to hold major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing technological advancements in implantable devices and rising awareness regarding the need of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Among end user, the hospitals segment is expected to account for highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing rate of patient visits for diagnosis of CVD & CHD, increasing number of cardiac implant procedures.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases across various countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing increasing demand for technologically advanced products for the target market and improving healthcare infrastructure among developing countries in the region.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-D)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers (CRT-P)

Defibrillator

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDS)

External Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Single Chamber Pacemakers

Dual Chamber Pacemakers

Biventricular Pacemakers

Segmentation by end user:

Hospital

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

