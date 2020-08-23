Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Capacitive Sensor Market market.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global capacitive sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, deployment, end user, and region.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market: Overview

Capacitive sensors are proximity sensors that creates the electrical field and detects nearby objects by their effect. Capacitive sensors are less expensive, non-directional sensor, with short range characteristically less than 15 cm. Capacitive sensors are used for non-contact detection of non-metallic and metallic objects. They are also used for thickness and displacement measurement with position of the tool. Capacitive sensing technology is also used to detect other parameters such as level, flow, pressure, spacing, linear position, shaft angel position, etc.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market: Dynamics

Growing consumer electronics sector is a major factor driving growth of the global capacitive sensor market. Additionally, increasing demand for capacitive sensor based compact devices is a factor expected to support growth of the global market.

In addition, increasing adoption of capacitive sensors industrial sector owing to its high sensitivity, accuracy, and durability, coupled with growing use in automation equipments are also factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing trend of interactive displays among end users is a factor expected to support growth of the global capacitive sensor market in the near future.

However, performance of capacitive sensor can be affected due to variations in humidity and temperature is a factor that may hamper growth of the global capacitive sensor market. Nevertheless, government initiatives for nanotechnology based devices can create high revenue opportunities for growth of the target market.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of end user, the automotive segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of capacitive sensor in automotive industry for various application is a factor propelling growth of this segment in the global market. Consumer electronics segment is anticipated to account for lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing demand for smartphones, touch screens, tablets, sliders, gaming devices, etc. is a key factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in Asia Pacific accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to account for high growth over the forecast period. Growing industrial sector in developing countries in the region such as China and India is a key factor driving growth of the target market. Growing demand for consumer electronics products among end users and increasing use of Internet of things application are also factor supporting growth of the capacitive sensor market. In addition, increasing number of electronics manufacturing companies as well as rising disposable income among individuals especially in South Korea, India, Japan, China is a factor expected to boost growth of the capacitive sensor market in the near future. Market in Latin America is anticipated to witness lucrative growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Middle East & Africa.

Global Capacitive Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Sensor Type:

Position Sensors

Touch Sensors

Motion Sensors

Others (Capacitive Pressure and Level Sensors)

Segmentation by Industry:

Defense

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Others (Retail, Entertainment, etc.)

