Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannabis Packaging Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cannabis Packaging Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabis Packaging Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Cannabis Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Cannabis Packaging Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Critical factors have been analyzed and studied in depth to present vital data and information in a well-planned format. In addition to the revenue shares of each segment, region, and country, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global cannabis packaging market is segmented by type, application, product, and regions/countries.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Overview

Cannabis is currently used in many applications in industries such as healthcare, food & beverage, etc. Cannabis and products infused with cannabis must comply with stringent guidelines and rules that are enforced by respective governments across the globe. As such, the need for quality compliant packaging is given importance among cannabis manufacturers. These guidelines may hinder the growth of the global cannabis packaging. Guidelines such as the packaging need to be child-resistant, tamper-evident, resealable. And in the case of edible cannabis products, the packaging must be opaque. Packaging of cannabis is done in jars, bags, bottles, vials, wrappers, concentrated containers, tubes, etc.

Dynamics

Drivers: The rising use of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational purposes are major factors contributing significantly to the growth of the global cannabis packaging market. The decision of legitimizing the use of cannabis by governments of countries especially in North America is boosting further growth of the cannabis packaging market.

Cannabis packaging is extremely important as there are varied regulations imposed by different governments across the globe. They state that the packaging of cannabis products should have a uniform and single color, with a font style that is standardized. The rising use of cannabis in the medical industry to treat various chronic conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, etc., is anticipated to fuel the cannabis packaging markets growth in the coming years. Cannabis is used to reduce nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy, improve appetites in HIV/AIDS patients, and reduce chronic pain as well as muscle spasms.

The cannabis packaging market is slated to index steady growth over the next few years due to the increase in demand for recreational and medicinal cannabis products. Furthermore, the legalization of cannabis in various countries is another factor that is fostering the global cannabis packaging markets growth. However, stringent regulations related to cannabis packaging may restrain the cannabis packaging markets future growth.

Segment Analysis

By Material: The plastic segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share over the forecast period. Plastic materials are flexible, opaque and can be produced at low costs. Such factors are leading to the growth of this segment.

By Product: The jars segment is expected to account for the majority revenue share when compared to other segments due to the increasing preference for jars to package cannabis leaves and buds.

By Application: The medical segment is projected to register a significant growth rate over the next ten years. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for cannabis for medicinal purposes after the legalization of cannabis for medical use by governments of many countries.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to account for the highest revenue share in the global market. The markets in the US and Canada are two major contributors to market revenue growth in the region. Growing awareness among consumers about the positive health effects of cannabis as well as legitimizing the use of cannabis in Canada for medical & recreational purposes are major factors contributing to significant market growth in the region.

Major companies that specialize in producing cannabis such as Aurora Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana and Canopy Growth Corporation are present in the region. These companies are investing in various research & development activities for developing innovative products that can meet the demands of consumers. In addition, inclination towards the adoption of products such as weed-laced topical sprays and other food items is expected to provide growth opportunities for this market in the region.

Global Cannabis Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Application

Medical

Recreational

Others

By Product

Jars

Bottles

Folding carton

Bags & pouches

Tubes

Metal tins

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Cannabis Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580