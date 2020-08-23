Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Camera Straps Market market.

Global Camera Straps Market is the title of an upcoming research report offering by Trusted Business Insights Key factors and vital data have been analyzed and studied comprehensively before being presented in this report. The revenue shares of each segment, country are included along with revenue-driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions, are included. Detailed information about key players is provided in the company profiles section, along with recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions & mergers. The global camera straps market is segmented by application, distribution channels, and regions/countries.

Overview

Camera straps are flat strips that are tied to a camera and placed around the neck of a photographer and enable an individual to engage in photography without the need for additional equipment such as a tripod stand. These straps are instrumental in keeping the camera in place while allowing it to hang conveniently and preventing it from accidental falls.

Dynamics

The popularity of photography and the increasing number of professional photographers coupled with companies introducing camera models loaded high-end technological features are some of the reasons fueling target market growth. Manufacturers are developing designer straps with additional comfort and resilience, and this is expected to increase overall revenues and widen the target consumer base.

Growing professional photography ventures pertaining to wildlife, occasion photography, and tourism, are among other major factors contributing to market growth. Developments in the global media & entertainment industry are leading an increase in video production, which, in turn, is projected to surge the demand for camera straps among photographers and videographers alike.

The increasing use of advanced cameras with high 4K,6K and 8K resolutions predominantly for movie and digital content production are among some other factors that are driving demand for durable camera straps. In addition, the growing popularity of wedding photography and emerging wedding photographers in countries such as the US, India and the UK are projected to increase usage of camera accessories, especially camera straps, thereby leading to market growth.

Segment Analysis:

By Application: The commercial application segment is projected to account for the highest revenue share. Professional photographers are predominant end-users of camera straps to ensure camera protection against accidental damage.

In terms of Distribution Channels: The offline distribution channel segment is projected to account for the majority revenue share due to the increasing number of purchases made through brick & mortar stores in recent years. Offline stores such as supermarkets and specialty stores have large shelf spaces and a wider range of products. This allows consumers the option to make comparisons between different brands before making a final purchase. In addition, companies are providing discounts and promotional offers to attract more consumers. Factors such as these are expected to drive segment growth.

Global Camera Straps Market Regional Analysis:

The market in Europe is projected to continue its dominance in the global camera straps market over the next ten years. Countries such as the UK, Germany, Russia, and France are major revenue contributors to the regional market. European filmmakers have a preference for premium quality camera accessories and this is fueling demand for high-quality camera straps in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register high Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. Rising disposable income levels among individuals in developing economies are leading to a surge in the demand for premium quality products. This is expected to nurture positive target market growth as photographers from countries such as India, China and Bangladesh in investing in luxury camera accessories. Furthermore, the booming entertainment and media industry in countries such as India, Japan, China and South Korea is another major factor that is expected to increase the utilization of these products.

Global Camera Straps Market Segmentation:

By Application

Personal

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

