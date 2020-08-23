Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market market.

Introduction

Butylated hydroxytoluene is an antioxidant which is derived from the phenol. Butylated hydroxytoluene is found in bacteria including green algae. For manufacturing purposes, it is made through the reaction of 2-methylpropene with 4-methyl phenol. Butylated hydroxytoluene is primarily utilized as a food preservative owing to its antioxidant and food preservative properties. Moreover, it is utilized to avoid the oxidation in the industrial additive fluids including fuel and oil. It is broadly being utilized in production of a wide range of different food products including breakfast cereals, sausages, and frozen food products, among others.

Butylated hydroxytoluene is also widely utilized in cosmetic industry due its antioxidant properties. Furthermore, butylated hydroxytoluene is utilized across various end-use industries including petroleum, pharmaceuticals, electric transformers, and chemical, among others.

Dynamics

Increasing adoption for butylated hydroxytoluene in end-use industries such as cosmetic and food is a major factor expected to drive the global butylated hydroxytoluene market growth. Rising demand for canned and processed food products among consumers in developing and developed countries is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global butylated hydroxytoluene market.

Inclining demand among customers regarding perishable food products with improved texture and flavor expected to increases investments in new product development activities among food manufacturers. This is an additional factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

Increasing adoption rate of butylated hydroxytoluene in cosmetic industry as it aids in preservation of lipsticks and moisturizers owing to its antioxidant property, is a factor projected to drive the global butylated hydroxytoluene market. Butylated hydroxytoluene is also utilized commercially in animal feed, rubber manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and electrical transformers, among others, which in turn expected to fuel demand for butylated hydroxytoluene. This is an additional factor projected to drive the target market growth.

However, growing concerns regarding usage of butylated hydroxytoluene in the food and beverages industry is a major factor projected to restraint the global butylated hydroxytoluene market growth.

Segment Insights

Among the grade segments, the technical grade segment is expected to accounts for a moderate revenue share in the global butylated hydroxytoluene market. This is attributed to inclining consumption of butylated hydroxytoluene as an antioxidant in rubbers, elastomers, plastics, specialty, and lubricating oils, oils and fatty acids, industrial fats, bio-diesel fuel blends, soy, and other plant-derived oils, printing inks and coatings in order to maintain stability, linseeds, and to mitigate deterioration. The revenue of the technical grade segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR.

Among the end-use industry segments, the plastic and rubber segment is projected to register a major revenue share in the global butylated hydroxytoluene market.

Region Insights

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global butylated hydroxytoluene market. Asia Pacific butylated hydroxytoluene market is expected to register highest growth, owing to stringent regulations regarding controlling of VOC emissions. China, India, and Japan are the major consumer of BHT in APAC. In addition, growing demand from plastics, agrochemicals, chemicals, lubricants, and printing inks industries in countries in this region is a factor estimated to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Grade:

Technical Grade

Food Grade

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Plastics & Rubbers

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

