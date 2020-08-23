Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Breastfeeding Accessories Market market.

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Overview

Breastfeeding is highly important for the development, health, and growth of the newborn babies. Breastfeeding accessories include various products that are used by lactating mothers while breastfeeding. These product includes breast pump, breast shells, nipple shields, breast milk bottles, nipple care products, and breast milk storage bags. Lactating mothers largely use nipple care products, breast pads to absorb milk, and various breast pumps such as electrical pumps and manual pumps to extract milk from their breast.

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness about various breastfeeding accessories among female population, growing focus on penetration of these products in emerging countries, and rising consumer expenditure on baby care products across the globe are key factors expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for breastfeeding accessories such as breast milk storage bag, nursing pads, and other accessories among working female population across the globe is another key factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Growing birth rate in developed countries, rising awareness about health benefits of breast milk, increasing adoption of advanced healthcare devices among parents, and increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about importance of breastfeeding are major factors driving growth of the global market. In addition, increasing promotional activities about breastfeeding by various healthcare organizations such as WHO (World Health Organization) through multiple media platforms such as TV, Radio, and some social sites is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market. Moreover, rising demand for breastfeeding accessories among lactating mothers who have less milk flow is another key factor propelling growth of the target market.

However, lack of awareness about breastfeeding accessories in many remote areas and emerging countries of the globe is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global breastfeeding accessories market.

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing female employment rate across the globe and rising issues associated with less flow of breast milk among working female population resulting in increasing demand for breast milk storage bag across the globe. In addition, several benefits associated with these bags are cost effective product, easy to use, and easy to dispose are driving revenue growth of the breast milk storage bag segment among product type segment.

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue followed by market in Europe and are anticipated to continue their dominance over the forecast period. High female working population, and high awareness about available products in countries such as US, Canada, Germany, and UK in these regions. Market in Asia Pacific region is expected to register a highest growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing adoption of various breast pumps, rising government initiatives to spread awareness about breastfeeding, and increasing per capita income of individuals in various countries such as India, Japan, and China in this region.

Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Breast Shells

Breastfeeding Pumps

Nursing Pads/Breast Pads

Breast Milk Storage Bags

Nipple Care Products (Nipple Shields and Sore Nipple Cream)

Others (Breast Milk Bottles and Cleaning Products)

