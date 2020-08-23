Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Brain Health Supplements Market market.

Brain Health Supplements: Product Overview

Brain health supplements is helpful medicine to improve human memory, develop positive attitude and change thought process, make human being enthusiastic, reduce stress, prevent anxiety, dementia, depression; and improve functioning of the brain such as concentration by using herbal extracts nutrition supplements. There are various natural brain herbal supplements available in the market such as gotu kola, rosemary, vacha, ashwaghanda, bacopa, rhodiola, huperzine-a, ginkgo biloba, tulsi, brahmi, etc. that can be helpful for increasing intellectual focus of nervous system.

Brain Health Supplements Market: Growth Supporting & Restraining Factors

Increasing number of patients with nervous disorders, especially in geriatric population, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global brain health supplements market. In addition, growing use of natural nootropic herbal medicines such as Vacha an ayurvedic medicine beneficial for improving memory, thought process, brainpower, and other mental capabilities. This is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global brain health supplements market.

Moreover, docosahexaenoic acid found in Omega-3 fatty acids-based supplements is proved to be healthy for brain cells and helps protect the neurological functions, which is a factor driving growth of the global brain health supplements market.

Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding benefits of healthy brain supplements, and need for brain supplements for individuals with intellectual activities such as studies or work and for aging population, individuals in defense sector, and physical activities wherein highest concentration is a must are factors anticipated to augment market growth. Rising number of initiatives and activities conducted by various healthcare centers to offer understanding about brain supplements and to clear the misunderstandings and to provide brain health supplements to different age groups is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Brain Health Supplements Market: Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the segments based on type, the natural molecules segment is anticipated to account for substantial revenue share in the global market in terms of value, due to increasing consumption of herb-extracted products as it safe and effective.

By Application:

Among the major six applications, the memory enhancement segment is expected to contribute significant share in terms of value in the target market, due naturally derived brain health supplements protect from memory loss issues and nervousness.

By Sales Channel:

Among the sales channel segments, the drug stores segment is anticipated to account for considerable revenue share in the target market, due to dependency on drug stores for appropriate suggestions about best options among available supplements. The online stores segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, attributable to increasing preference for online purchasing, ever-inclining adoption of Internet, busy schedules, etc.

Regional Analysis: Brain Health Supplements Market

The North America market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the target market, due to rising health consciousness, increasing awareness towards brain health supplements among people, easy availability of products via the Internet, and strong presence of large number of companies in the countries such as the US and Canada and other locations. In February 2019 for instance, US-based research company Jone Scientific launched a defence compound Sophrosyne using natural and brain boosting ingredients which can be helpful in improving brain functionality, specifically cognition and memory.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR, attributed to rapidly spreading knowledge about brain health, and necessity and availability of supplements, and prevalence of neurological disorders, coupled with increasing adoption of brain supplements by elderly population for maintaining healthy brain functionality, and easy availability of O-T-C drugs.

Global Brain Health Supplements Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Herbal Extract

Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

Curcumin

Lions Mane

Bacopa Monnieri

Vitamins & Minerals

Vitamins B

Vitamin C and E

Natural Molecules

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Alpha GPC

Citicoline

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Huperzine-A

Segmentation by Application:

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Attention & Focus

Longevity & Anti-aging

Sleep & Recovery

Anxiety

Segmentation by Supplement Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Segmentation by End User:

Children

Adults

Elderly

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

