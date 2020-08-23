Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the BPO Business Analytics Market market.

Global BPO Business Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global BPO business analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global BPO Business Analytics Market: Overview

Organizations use business analytics to evaluate the cost of in-house procurement and the outcome of outsourcing processes. There are various types of BPO business analytics, depending upon organization needs. BPO business analytics include other analytics such as operational and supply chain analytics.

Global BPO Business Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of BPO analytics among various organization owing to its features that displays measurable results which offer dependable service level agreements (SLAs), and experienced resources at affordable prices is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global BPO business analytics market during the forecast period.

Growing domestic and international outsourcing of business process and growing need to ensure compliance with industry and government regulations is resulting into high adoption of BPO business analytics. Organization across the globe are investing in finding new and better ways to attract and retain customers is also a major factor to drive high adoption of analytics in BPO business processes. Aforementioned are among some of the global factors expected to drive the growth of the target market.

Proliferation of systems such as CRM, ERP, SFA, and SCM, among enterprises and increasing industrial Internet revolution is generating large volumes of data. Rise in number of data repositories has surged a greater need to understand data, hence high adoption of analytical solutions is witnessing high adoption by various organizations. BPO business analytics that meets requirements such as maximum customer satisfaction, effective productivity, enhanced workforce satisfaction, and cost reduction across processes in an organization is witnessing advent adoption of BPO business analytics. These are factors expected to boost the growth of the global BPO business analytics market in the near future.

However, high cost associated with BPO business analytics services and solutions may restraint the growth of the market by small and medium scale enterprises.

Global BPO Business Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the deployment mode segments, the cloud segment is projected to contribute highest revenue growth in the global market. Growing demand for cloud-based BPO services by various organizations which offer insights on customer retention is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the cloud segment in the near future.

Global BPO Business Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The BPO Business analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to be dominating in terms of CAGR owing to availability of cost-efficient labor and presence of increasing number service providers with cost-effective prices in developing countries in this region.

The BPO Business analytics market in North America is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share owing to high presence of major players in this region. In addition, North America countries have well-developed infrastructure of almost all verticals, thus increasing demand for business analytics outsourcing from sectors such as retail, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunication, healthcare, and many others is further expected to support the growth of the target market in this region.

The BPO Business analytics market in Europe is projected to contribute increasing revenue growth in the global market. Moreover, the BPO business analytics market in Latin America is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the global market.

Global BPO Business Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Others (Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

