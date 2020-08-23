Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Body Worn Insect Repellent Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global body worn insect repellent market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Overview

Insect Repellent are products with high DEET active ingredient chemical formulation and can be applied on skin or to clothing. These products provide protection against various fleas, chiggers, leeches, mosquitoes, ticks, and many insects. body worn insect repellent products can be used on clothing in the form of stickers or patches.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Dynamics

Insect repellent products are widely used in form of spray. These products prove to be beneficiary for prevention of vector-borne infectious diseases and are gaining awareness among adult population owing to ease of use. The insect repellent products can be applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which repels insects from coming near the surface/skin. The body worn insect repellent are expected to register high adoption among military personnel across the globe owing to their various benefits. Aforementioned factors are expected to drive growth of the global body worn insect repellent market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding DEET (N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide) based products owing to its safety standards and increasing adoption of multiple brand names under DEET across the globe is expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years. In addition, high availability of various DEET products in form of sprays, lotions, creams, and extended-release formulations is expected to boost growth of the global market.

Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing body worn insect repellent products by introducing various repellent technologies such as spatial repellents with aspect of preventing mosquito-borne disease transmission is a key trend observed in the target market and is expected to fuel growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the stickers and patches segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to convenience of using stickers and patches on clothes across the globe.

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to dominance of supermarkets in distribution of variety of insect repellent products at effective cost as compared with other distribution channel.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue, owing to high utilization of insect repellent products and body worn insect repellent products among individuals working in oil and mining sector to keep bites at bay.

Market in North America is expected to register significant revenue growth in the global market owing to high penetration of DEET products in countries such as US and Canada in the region.

Market in Europe is expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue followed by market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, owing to increasing awareness regarding insect repellent products specially body worn among various industries and individuals in countries in the regions. In addition, increasing innovations in clothing that prevent insect bites specially in military personnel clothing and increasing development in technological advancements for long-lasting insecticidal bed nets that offer extended protection against mosquito bites are other factors supporting growth of the target market in countries in the regions.

Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Apparels

Oils & Creams

Plant-Based

Synthetic

Stickers & Patches

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Retailers

Supermarket

Online Retailers

Health & Beauty Retailers

Others (Specialty Stores, General Merchandisers, etc.)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Body Worn Insect Repellent Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580