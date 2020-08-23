Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Body Fat Reduction Market market.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Overview

According to the World Health Organization, every year there are more than 1 Bn overweight adults globally, and approximately 300 Mn of them are obese. The most important part of a weight management program is the avoidance of unwanted weight gain from an excess of body fat present in the body. The removal of fat can be done through regular exercise and strict diet plans. The novel technologies for fat removal aims at developing non-invasive solutions in order to eliminate the excess fat in the body

Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences of obesity and rising customer preference for minimally invasive surgical procedure and rising incidences are the major key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders increasing number of geriatric population, higher health care expenditure, adopting fat reduction procedures to reshape body post-pregnancy, increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases, favorable government policies that are promoting the adoption of body fat reductions are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, technological advancements, new product development for fat reduction, and an increasing number of facilities that are offering body contouring services are other factors expected to drive growth of the target market. However, the high cost of surgery and some of the complications associated with it are some of the major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Segment Analysis

Among the procedure segments, the non-surgical is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. This is owing to higher affordability, less invasiveness, and minimum pain coupled with minimum risk of complications. Among the gender segments, female fat reduction is expected to witnessed highest market revenue share over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to, rising preference of women to look more attractive as well as increasing obesity rate among female population globally. Among the service provider segments, hospitals segment is expected to hold significant share as compared to another service provider. This can be attributed to, hospitals are well equipped with high-end devices and technologies.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market: Regional Analysis

In 2019, the markets in North America is projected to a significant major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, increasing number of women population opting for plastic surgeries in order to enhance aesthetics coupled with higher personal care expenditure among customer in the US. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. This is primarily to, rising awareness regarding fat reduction and an increasing number of facilities such as beauty centers, clinics, medical spas with specialized fat reduction treatments in India, Japan, Singapore, and China.

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by procedure:

Surgical

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Non-surgical

Cryolipolysis

Ultrasound

Laser Lipolysis

Others

Segmentation by gender:

Female

Male

Segmentation by service provider:

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical spas

Others

