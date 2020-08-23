Due to their high output volume, the automobile, telecommunications, and metal industries account for the largest customers for the installation of conventional industrial robots.
In industries such as vehicles and heavy engineering, the market for industrial robotics is largely observed. However, the increasing need for automation has increased the market for industrial robotics in non-conventional areas, such as microelectronics.
During the past decade, there has been a huge demand for the industrial robotics market, owing to the growing adoption of smart factory systems, in which these robotics play a vital role.
The number of skilled employees can’t balance the growing adoption of industrial robotics in the automation class. Industry owners who exploit industrial robotics find concerns about staff health.
The Industrial Robotics Market is segmented by type (articulated robots, cylindrical robots, scara robots, cartesian robots, and others), by function (assembly, dispensing, printed circuit board, packaging & labeling, inspection & testing, material handling, and others).
1. Dynamic Automation
2. Geku Automation
3. FH Automation
4. RobotWorx
5. Midwest Engineered Systems
6. Van Hoecke Automation
7. Fitz-Thors Engineering
8. and Amtec Solutions Group
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
o Articulated Robots
o Cylindrical Robots
o Selective Compliant Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots
o Cartesian Robots
o Others
By Function:
o Assembly
o Dispensing
o Printed Circuit Board
o Packaging & Labeling
o Inspection & Testing
o Material Handling
o Others
By End-User:
o Automotive
o Energy & Power
o Defence
o Chemical
o Construction
o Electrical & Electronics
o Food & Beverages
o Pharmaceuticals
o Others
By Region:
North America
o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
o By Type
o By Function
o By End-User
Western Europe
o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
o By Type
o By Function
o By End-User
Eastern Europe
o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
o By Type
o By Function
o By End-User
Asia Pacific
o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o By Type
o By Function
o By End-User
Middle East
o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
o By Type
o By Function
o By End-User
Rest of the World
o By Region (South America, Africa)
o By Type
o By Function
o By End-User
