Global Precision Agriculture Robot Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

Precision agriculture Robot refers to the robot that can help with the precision agricultrue work. Precision agriculture, also known as precision farming or fixed-point crop management, refers to the use of modern information technology for precision farming. The goal of precision agriculture research is to define a decision support system for the entire farm management, with the goal of optimizing return on investment while preserving resources.

The lack of device and software compatibility is the single biggest factor restricting the application of precision technology, and this issue has also received increasing attention from inside and outside the industry. However, there are other key factors that affect the future development of precision agriculture: water quality and utilization efficiency, technology development is far ahead of value creation, sustainable development measures require precision-driven data, between the most technical and the least technical farmers The difference is increasing, the inconsistency or uniformity of wireless access, professional and technical personnel become lacking

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Precision Agriculture Robot market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Deere and Company

Trimble

AGCO Corporation

DJI

Boumatic

Lely

DeLaval

Topon

AgEagle Aerial Systems

YANMAR CO.

Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

ecoRoborix

Harvest Automation

Naïo Technologies

ROBOTICS PLUS

KUBOTA Corporation

HARVEST CROO

Abundant Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

Iron Ox

Market Segment by Type

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Market Segment by Application

Harvest Management

Field Farming (Crop Monitoring, Plant Counting, and Crop Scouting)

Dairy and Livestock Management (Dairy Farm Management, Livestock Monitoring, and Precision Fish Farming)

Soil Management (Moisture Monitoring and Nutrient Monitoring)

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Inventory Management

Others (Financial Management, Farm Labor Management, Demand Forecasting, and Forestry Management)

