The global blackcurrant concentrate market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Blackcurrant Concentrate Market: Overview

Blackcurrant concentration is a great source of potassium, Vitamin C, Iron, insoluble and soluble fiber, and essential carbohydrates to provide the energy. This concentrate is produced by extraction of blackcurrant by clarification, filtration, and evaporation process of the juice. Blackcurrant concentrate contains gamma-linolenic acid, anthocyanin, and omega-6 fatty acid. It has several health benefits as it is a natural source for vitamin C and contains phosphorous, potassium, manganese, magnesium, and nutrients which includes carbohydrates and fiber.

Global Blackcurrant Concentrate Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of blackcurrant concentrate in various end-use industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, etc. in developing and developed countries is a major factor drive growth of the global market in the next few years. Increasing demand for blackcurrant concentrate is a good source of antioxidants, vitamins, and helps the immune system, lowers blood cholesterol and others are some factors estimated to drive growth of the target market. In addition, the increasing popularity of nutritional food, dietary supplements, and organic food products among individuals is projected to boost growth of the global market in the next few years. Moreover, growing demand for blackcurrant concentrate for the preparation of medicines in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to drive growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, side effects of blackcurrant concentrate consumption to some of the people such as constipation, headache, diarrhea, gas, and belching due to the presence of gamma-linolenic acid in the concentration is a factor anticipated to hamper the global market over the next few years.

Global Blackcurrant Concentrate Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the liquid form concentrate segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market in the next few years.

Among the application segments, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to account for major revenue share in the target market during the forecast period. High demand for blackcurrant concentrate for making confectionery and bakery products in the food & beverages industry in developing countries is projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Blackcurrant Concentrate Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for blackcurrant concentrates from the food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as Japan, China, and India is expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific blackcurrant market.

North America market is projected to register a significant growth rate in the global market in the next few years. Rising awareness regarding health benefits associated with blackcurrant concentrate in countries such as the US and Canada is projected to support growth of the target market in North America. The blackcurrant concentrate market in Europe is projected to register a steady growth rate in the global market.

Global Blackcurrant Concentrate Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Liquid form concentrate

Powdered form concentrate

Puree form Concentrate

Others (Clear form concentrate and Frozen form concentrate)

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and beverages

Cosmetics

