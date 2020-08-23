Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biodefense Market market.

Global Biodefense Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global biodefense market report has been segmented on the basis of product and region.

Global Biodefense Market: Overview

Biodefense is defined as actions designed in order to counter biological threats, prepare for, respond to, and recover from bio incidents and reduce risks. Biodefense includes a wide array of activities, including response and recovery activities, counterterrorism, bio surveillance, medical planning and preparedness, biosafety and biosecurity, biological arms control and nonproliferation, threat monitoring and awareness, and the development of medical countermeasures. The biodefense laboratories help in detection of numerous bio threat agents such as Bacillus anthracis, Ricinus communis toxin, Brucella species, aand Burkholderia mallei and also aid for development of different molecular assays and immunoassays tests in order detect agents in various other verticals including food, clinical, environmental samples, and water.

Global Biodefense Market: Dynamics

Key factor expected to drive the growth of the target market is growing awareness regarding bioterrorism attacks especially in developed countries such as the Germany and US. Bio-terrorism attacks are deliberate carried out by releasing some form of viruses, bacteria, and other harmful microbes, which have potential of spreading diseases leading to deaths of large population.

In addition, development of new medical advent technologies and products as well as emergency use authorization of medical products is other factors boosting the demand for biodefense.

However, lack of awareness and low penetration in developing and under developing countries is a factors hampering the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Biodefense Market: Segment Analysis

In 2017, on the basis of product segment, Anthrax accounted for major share of the biodefense market in countries such as UK and US, due to high investment for public and private sector for developing biodefense products. In addition, Anthrax is considered as the most harmful biological weapon, due to highly resistant to environmental changes, and can live for decades.

Global Biodefense Market: Trends

The key trends currently witnessed in the target market are the Government agencies are aiming on to develops biodefense products by strategic collaboration with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as well as forensic technologies in many developed countries such as the US are working for identifying biological agents, in their environmental origins, and its initial sources.

For instance, in February 2018, Bavarian Nordic A/S, which is the Denmark based company announced encouraging results from a clinical trial Phase 3 pivotal study for IMVAMUNE non-replicating smallpox vaccine.

Global Biodefense Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the markets in North America is expected to register major regional revenue and maintain its growth over the forecast period.

This is primarily attributed to, government initiatives and funding in countries in the region. Europe is expected to accounts for the second largest market for biodefense market, this is attributed to rapid developing and advancement in the biotechnology industry. The market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witnessed high demand due to higher investments in the R&D sector and increasing vaccine invention facilities across Japan in the global biodefense market over the forecast period.

Global Biodefense Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/ nuclear defense

Others

