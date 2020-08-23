Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bio-Butanol Market market.

The global Bio-Butanol market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, industrial vertical, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Bio-butanol is a composition of four carbon atom and is used as fuel or organic solvent. Bio-butanol is prepared by fermenting starch, sugar, or cellulose such as wheat, beet, corn, and wood. Bi-products of this fermentation process also includes acetone and ethanol. Ralstonia eutropha H16 can also be used for the production of bio-ethanol. Bio-butanol is primarily used as a source of energy in internal combustion engines.

Dynamics:

The global bio-butanol market is expected to register significant growth, owing to growing demand for an alternative source of renewable energy, combined with low carbon emission properties of bio-butanol. Growing environmental concerns on account of the release of greenhouse gasses into the environment and prevalence of government support in favor of bio-butanol production are some of the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global bio-butanol market. In addition, increasing in the depletion rate of fuel reserves is also estimated to drive demand for biofuels, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global bio-butanol market over the forecast period. Volatile prices of petroleum in the global market is also driving growth of the target market. Bio-butanol also finds various applications in the production of coatings, paints, adhesives, and plasticizers. Increasing demand for coatings & green paints is expected to boost demand for bio-butanol over the forecast period.

However, a low production rate of bio-butanol as compared to bio-ethanol may impact growth of the global market to a certain extent. In addition, low heating value as compared to other fuels when used as a substitute fuel is also expected to impact demand over the forecast period. Another major limiting factor of bio-butanol is the high cost incurred in the separation of butanol and the fermentation stock.

Nevertheless, several membrane-based separation methods are under research and are expected to reduce costs by 40-50%. Integration of membrane separation and genetic engineering is expected to pave a promising future for bio-butanol and create revenue opportunities for the players in the global market in the coming years. Development in fermentation methods and technologies for cellulosic extraction over the past years has been the primary reason for shifting inclination towards bio-butanol. On the other hand, joint ventures and alliances among various key suppliers and manufacturers in the coming years is expected to create growth opportunities for the global market.

Analysis by Region:

The market in the Asia Pacific accounts for major revenue share in the global bio-butanol market, owing to the presence of prominent manufacturing companies in the region, especially in the developing economies such as India and China. In addition, increasing support from the government for research and development activities is also driving growth of the target market in the region. Furthermore, the North America market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to strict environmental regulation and policies.

Global Bio-Butanol Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Wheat

Sugar

Corn

Wood

Segmentation by industrial vertical:

Acrylates

Acetates

Glycol ethers

Solvents

Plasticizers

Others

