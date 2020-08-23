Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beverage Dispenser Market market.

Global Beverage Dispenser Market: Overview

Beverage dispenser is a container which is used to dispense drinks as per requirement of the end-user. In addition, these containers are available in various materials including glass, metal, etc.

Global Beverage Dispenser Market: Dynamics

Beverages are most frequently consumed liquids by a human being, owing to availability in various categories and flavors. Hence, increasing consumption of beverages globally is one of the key factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market. Rapidly changing consumption patterns of the consumer is influencing manufacturers to introduce advanced dispensers which turn in the target market growth. Changing the preference of consumers and inclination towards modern lifestyle are some factors expected to augment growth of the target market. These containers are available in various types including household and commercial use. Household beverage dispensers are intended to use for limited requirements, for instance, for picnics and outings, and commercial dispensers are installed at malls, public transportation stations which are intended for public use. Hence growing number of food & beverage retail chains including restaurants, cafes, bars, etc. is a factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Advancements in terms of design and customization as per the requirement of the customers are some additional factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, the expensive cost of these dispensers and maintenance cost are some factors expected to hamper the target market growth. Moreover, storing extremely heated beverages such as coffee and tea in plastic dispensers can cause contamination of these hot beverages which may challenge growth of the target market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Beverage Dispenser Market: Segment Analysis

Among material type segments, the insulated segment is expected to insulated segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in global market, owing to various benefits offered by insulated containers as it keeps cold drinks cold and hot beverage hot which aids to retain its origin taste.

Among beverage type segments, the non-alcoholic segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to growing consumption of carbonated and health drinks.

Among container material segments, the polycarbonate segment is expected to account for majority shares, in terms of revenue, owing to several characteristics including durability, lower cost, and ease of availability.

Among end-user segments, the cafes & bars segment is projected to register considerable growth, owing to increasing application of beverage dispensers coupled with growing number of cafes and bars.

Global Beverage Dispenser Market: Regional Analysis

Beverage dispenser market in North America is expected to register substantial growth, owing to increased consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, growing intake of alcoholic drinks among young population coupled with an inclination towards modern lifestyle is a factor expected to propel the target market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific beverage dispenser market is projected to account for a significant revenue share of the target market, owing to the rapid growth of the food and beverages industry. Moreover, a rising number of health conscious population has led to an increase in demand for various health drinks which is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market. Markets in Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe are projected to register moderate growth.

Global Beverage Dispenser Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Insulated

Uninsulated

Refrigerated

Segmentation by Beverage Type:

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Segmentation by Container Material:

Glass Container

Metallic Container

Acrylic Container

Polycarbonate Container

Segmentation by End User:

Cafes & Bars

Residential

Hotels & Restaurants

Others (Public Transportation Stations, Malls, Catering, etc.)

