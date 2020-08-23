Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bearing Isolators Market market.

Introduction:

Bearing isolators are devices that are used in the lubrication process. Bearing isolators not only provide protection from the pollutants but also improve the efficiency of machines and also prevent corrosion. Additional shaft finish is not required by machines during the process while using bearing isolators. Bronze is used in the bearing isolators in most of the cases, as it enables transfer of the vapor. Bearing isolators are more economical in nature, have a greater lifespan, and are used more frequently by the industries.

Dynamics:

The global bearing isolators market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand of the isolators across various industries. In addition, bearing isolators are economical and have a larger lifespan as compared to the conventional insulators, owing to which the global bearing isolator is growing at a faster rate. A major factor contributing to growth of global bearing isolators market is industrialization and globalization. The increasing proportion of industrial damage and accidents, there has been an increasing demand for lubrication and therefore more preference is given to bearing isolators over lip seals which might cause damage to the instrument and machine as well. Therefore, bearing isolators form an important part of the lubrication process, which is one of the primary factors driving growth of the global bearing isolator market over the forecast period. In addition, bearing isolators help in reducing replacement, repair and downtime cost which is estimated to drive revenue sales in bearing isolators market. Stringent Regulations is also expected to obligate end-use industries in developed regions to adopt bearing isolators over the forecast period

However, increasing cost of speed sensor related technologies and inconsistent prices are some of the challenges and may impose a threat to the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Introduction of high speed and high torque capacity bearing isolators is estimated to drive demand for high-accuracy bearing isolators, which in turn is expected to create revenue opportunities for the player present in the global market. Metallic bearing isolators are expected to gain considerable traction in the global bearing isolators market over the forecast period.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America is currently dominating in the global bearing isolators market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the projected period. In addition, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected time period, owing to accessibility to cheap labor and raw material in the region. In addition, increasing awareness about the advantages of bearing isolators is also expected to drive growth of the regional markets in the Asia Pacific.

Global Bearing Isolators Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Metallic

Non-metallic

Segmentation by End-user:

Petrochemical

Chemical

Construction and Mining

Paper and Pulp

Steel and Metal Processing

Others

