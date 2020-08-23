Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bathroom Vanities Market market.

The global bathroom vanity market report has been segmented on the basis of material, size, application, and region.

Global Bathroom Vanities Market: Overview

A bathroom vanity is organized group of bathroom basin or sink and the storage units around it. Also, it can be mentioned as a part of bathroom cabinetry which is intended to hold the basin and hiding the plumbing lines associated with it and offering storage facility as per requirement of the end user. The benchtop is an essential aspect of bathroom vanity and these benchtops are available in diversified materials that includes stone, wood, cement, etc. The bathroom vanities are made up of various materials and comprise of moisture resistant properties, owing to their application in biggest wet area of household i.e. in bathroom.

Global Bathroom Vanities Market: Dynamics

Growing commercial and residential construction activities across the globe is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing renovation activities among residential buildings is anticipated to support revenue growth of the target market. Rapid growth of the hospitality industry is resulting into high demand for customized and consumer-oriented bathroom vanities which in turn, rising growth of the global market. Availability of these bathroom vanities in variety of materials & consumer prospective utilities and customization services offered by retailers are some major factors projected to augment growth of the global market. Increasing demand for bathroom vanities that are made by using engineered materials such as recycled glass and quartz is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the global market.

However, high cost associated with customization and designs may hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Bathroom Vanities Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the material segments, the wood segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market. This is owing to increasing usage of hardwood material due to its durability and extended lifespan.

Increasing remodeling activities among households in order to change interior design of bathrooms and adding utility features is projected to support growth of the residential segment among the application segments.

Among the size segments, the 24 35 inch segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to rising demand for the compact and portable bathroom vanities.

Global Bathroom Vanities Market: Regional Analysis

Growth of the bathroom vanities market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to rising residential and commercial construction activities. In addition, growing inclination towards modernizing the household in order to add aesthetic look is supporting the revenue growth of the target market in this region. Rapidly growing urbanization, improved standard of living coupled with increasing disposable income are some additional factors expected to propel target market growth. North America market is anticipated to register significant growth, which can be attributable to increasing demand for premium bathroom vanities coupled with the increased spending capabilities of the working population. Moreover, growing renovation activities among commercial sectors such as hotels and restaurants, healthcare, institutions and schools, etc. is a factor projected to contribute towards revenue growth of the target market in the region.

Global Bathroom Vanities Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Stone

Glass

Ceramic

Metal

Wood

Segmentation by Size:

24 – 35 inch

38 – 47 inch

48 – 60 inch

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

