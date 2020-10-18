Global and China Neodymium (Nd) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Neodymium (Nd) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Neodymium (Nd) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Neodymium (Nd) is a soft and silvery chemical element having 60 as atomic number and 144.242u as atomic weight. Neodymium has wide-spread applications in strong permanent magnets which are used in loudspeakers, earphones, computer hard disks, and bass guitar among others. The Nd element is increasingly finding applications in the green energy technologies such as wind energy and electric vehicle.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Neodymium (Nd) Market

This report focuses on global and China Neodymium (Nd) market.

The global Neodymium (Nd) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Neodymium (Nd) Scope and Market Size

Neodymium (Nd) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neodymium (Nd) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Neodymium (Nd) market is segmented into

Neodymium Metal

Neodymium Nitrate

Neodymium Oxide

Others

Segment by Application, the Neodymium (Nd) market is segmented into

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Electric Capacitors

Laser Crystal

Neodymium Glasses

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Neodymium (Nd) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Neodymium (Nd) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Neodymium (Nd) Market Share Analysis

Neodymium (Nd) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Neodymium (Nd) business, the date to enter into the Neodymium (Nd) market, Neodymium (Nd) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Lynas Corporation

Arafura Resources

Metall Rare Earth Limited

Hefa Rare Earth Canada

Pensana Metals

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group

Alkane Resources

Infinium Metals

