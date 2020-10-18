In this report, the Global and China Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-and-china-untempered-steel-for-cold-forging-market-insights-forecast-to-2026
Untempered steel is based on medium carbon manganese steel with vanadium, titanium and niobium micro-alloying elements, so that it can be dissolved in austenite during heating. The solubility decreases with cooling. The microalloying elements vanadium, titanium, and niobium will be precipitated in the form of fine carbides and nitrides in the ferrite and pearlite that are precipitated first. These precipitates maintain a coherent relationship with the parent phase and strengthen the steel. Untempered steel for cold forging can save annealing and quenching and tempering, and has high strength, which not only improves performance but also saves energy.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Untempered Steel for Cold Forging Market
This report focuses on global and China Untempered Steel for Cold Forging QYR Global and China market.
The global Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Untempered Steel for Cold Forging Scope and Market Size
Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market is segmented into
Ferrite-pearlite Steel
Bainite Steel
Martensite Steel
Segment by Application, the Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market is segmented into
Auto Parts
Mechanical Processing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Untempered Steel for Cold Forging Market Share Analysis
Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Untempered Steel for Cold Forging business, the date to enter into the Untempered Steel for Cold Forging market, Untempered Steel for Cold Forging product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Nippon Steel
KOBELCO
…
