Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) membranes market is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of its increasing applications in emerging economies including Brazil, India and China. PVC membranes are used in a wide range of applications such as construction & building, packaging & transportation, electronics & electrical and automotive & aerospace industries. Expansion of the global construction & building industry owing to surging infrastructure expenditure is expected to drive PVC membranes market over the next seven years mainly in India and China. PVC membranes are expensive and presence of stringent regulations in the developed economies of European Union and North America is expected to be a potential factor for hampering market demand over the forecast period. In addition, increasing crude oil prices are expected to hinder the PVC membranes market over the forecast period as PVC is derived from ethanol. Emergence of bio-based PVC membranes which have a recycling capacity up to seven times and have a lifespan over one hundred and forty five years is expected to open new opportunities for PVC membranes market growth over the forecast period.

Global PVC membranes market has observed substantial gains in past five years owing to growing demand in applications such as waterproofing sheets, roofing, flooring, siding and protective layering. In addition, increasing demand for PVC membranes in medical devices and automobiles is further anticipated to fuel its demand. Global PVC membranes market has witnessed a decline in its demand owing to the economic recession that had affected major industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics and construction. As a result, the price of PVC membranes witnessed a drop in Asia Pacific, European Union and North America. PVC membranes prices are likely to rise owing to increase in prices of its feedstock, natural gas and oil over the next seven years.

The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Non-Reinforced

Containing Embedded Fibres

Non-Embedded Fabric

Reinforced With An Embedded Fabric

By Application:

Construction and Building

Packaging and Transportation

Electronics and Electrical

Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes market are:

Weifang Chenhua Waterproof

Foshan HouDe Decoration Material

Shandong Juhui Waterproof Materials

Foshan Nanhai Hantai Decoration Material Factory

Chinyang Chemical

Premier Polyfilm

Universal Polymers

IBMH

Ecomas Marketing

Gorantla Geosynthetics

Nihon Kutaisyori

Kitex and Tasco

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Membranes market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

