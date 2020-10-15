Global and United States Audio Codec Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Audio Codec market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Audio Codec market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An audio codec is a digital electronic device or computer-based software application that aids in the compression and decompression of a digital audio data stream.

Audio codec refers to a single device that encodes analog audio as digital signals and decodes digital back into analog. In other words, it contains both an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and digital-to-analog converter (DAC) running off the same clock signal.

The global Audio Codec market size is projected to reach US$ 6372.2 million by 2026, from US$ 5514.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Audio Codec market is segmented into

Mono-Codec

StereoCodec

Multi-channel Codec

Segment by Application, the Audio Codec market is segmented into

Desktop and Laptop

Mobile Phone and Tablet

Music & Media Device and Home Theatre

Television and Gaming Console

Headphone, Headset, and Wearable Device

Automotive Infotainment

The key regions covered in the Audio Codec market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Cirrus Logic

Texas Instruments Inc

STMicroelectronics

Qualcomm Inc

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated Products

Realtek Semiconductor Corp

Dolby Laboratories

Fraunhofer IIS

Technicolor SA

