Global and Japan Squeeze Tubes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Squeeze tubes are a flexible choice to hold and dispense a wide range of products along with being easier and less expensive to manufacture, fill and seal compared to other packaging solutions like glass jars and bottles.

Segment by Type, the Squeeze Tubes market is segmented into

LDPE

HDPE

MDPE

LLDPE

EVOH

Segment by Application, the Squeeze Tubes market is segmented into

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

The key regions covered in the Squeeze Tubes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Alpha Packaging

Berry Plastics Corporation

MPack sp

The Whole Package

CL Smith

Montebello Packaging

Pack-Tubes

Vista Packaging

Auber Packaging Co., Ltd.

Coghlan’s Ltd.

